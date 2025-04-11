Boris Becker drops 3-word reaction to $90M-worth Mohamed Salah signing new Liverpool contract

Six-time Major champion Boris Becker gave his reaction to Liverpool football icon Mo Salah signing a new contract with the club. Salah has ended months of speculation with the surprise announcement. Many observers felt that he would leave Liverpool and move to Saudi Arabia, with teams reportedly offering astronomical sums for his services.

Becker is a well-known soccer fan and was once on the advisory board of his beloved German club Bayern Munich. He has also been known to support the English team Chelsea. Becker was asked by CNN in November 2009 about football, and he suggested it was as important to him as his tennis: "Football is as much of a love as tennis", he said.

Becker posted on Instagram to pass on Mo Salah's message to Liverpool fans who had been waiting for his decision. Liverpool look certain to win the Premier League trophy this year, and the 32-year-old told the fans that he wants to win more trophies with the club:

"I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football."

Becker added his commentary to the news. The German ace added the caption:

"Word from Mo."

Boris Becker IG Story | Source: Boris Becker Instagram/@borisbecker

Salah, who has a net worth of $90 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 and has won one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League title with the club.

Boris Becker follows Bayern Munich around the world, watching the team's matches

Chelsea FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg - Source: Getty

Boris Becker once said that he was a footballer before he picked up a tennis racket. The German burst onto the tennis scene when he won Wimbledon in 1985, and remains the youngest-ever male to win the tournament. Becker was asked by CNN if his busy schedule still allowed him to attend Bayern's matches. He answered:

I have the shirt and go as often as I can. I was part of their heart breaking loss against Manchester united in Barcelona in the Champions League [final]. I was in the stadium and after I was with the players crying together. Then I was in Milan two years later and we won in the penalty shoot out against Valencia and I was celebrating with them afterwards.

Becker's life since retiring from tennis in 1999 has been tumultuous. The 57-year-old served eight months in a British prison in 2022 for bankruptcy-related offences. He was subsequently deported from the UK, but got married to 34-year-old Lilian de Carvalho de Monteiro in 2024 and appears to be settling down.

