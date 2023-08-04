"One of the most important men in the history of football" - Boris Becker reacts to Arsene Wenger visiting his statue at the Emirates Stadium

Boris Becker has reacted to the former Arsenal Football Club manager Arsene Wenger visiting his statue at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger embarked on his illustrious tenure at Arsenal with a resounding 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in October 1996. Serving as the club's manager for an impressive 22 years, the Frenchman ultimately bid farewell at the conclusion of the 2017/18 season.

The 73-year-old stands as one of the longest-serving managers in European football over the past half-century. Boasting an impressive 10 major trophies and having overseen a staggering 1,600 matches for the north London club, Wenger's legacy is firmly etched in the annals of managerial greatness.

The legendary manager returned to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, and paid a visit to the magnificent bronze statue that immortalizes him, capturing the moment of him lifting one of his three Premier League titles.

Wenger now stands alongside the esteemed company of Arsenal legends such as Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, and Thierry Henry, each of whom has been honored with their own statues adorning the outside of the stadium.

Tennis legend Boris Becker took to social media to share a video of Arsene Wenger visiting his statue.

"One of the most important men in the history of football!" Becker captioned his Instagram story.

A look at Boris Becker's remarkable tennis career

Boris Becker is widely regarded as one of the most iconic tennis players in history. His career was characterized by remarkable achievements and a captivating playing style that left a lasting impression on the sport. Becker burst onto the international tennis scene at a young age, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

The German's rise to prominence occurred in 1985 when, at the age of 17, he became the youngest-ever Wimbledon champion. His powerful serves and aggressive playing style, coupled with his charismatic personality, swiftly endeared him to fans. Boris Becker's triumph at SW19 persisted throughout the years, as he secured victory at the tournament two more times, in 1986 and 1989.

Becker clinched six Grand Slam titles, including two Australian Open wins in 1991 and 1996, and one US Open triumph in 1989. Additionally, he reached the semifinals of the French Open on three occasions, in 1987, 1989, and 1991.

The former World No. 1's accomplishments extended beyond his Grand Slam titles, as he played a pivotal role in helping Germany secure victory in the Davis Cup in both 1988 and 1989, solidifying his status as a key player for his country.

However, following a series of injuries and a noticeable decline in performance, Becker made the decision to retire from professional tennis in 1999 at the age of 31. Throughout his career, he had amassed an impressive record of 49 singles titles and 15 doubles titles.

Boris Becker's impact on the sport extended beyond his playing days, as he transitioned into coaching and mentoring the next generation of tennis players, including 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic from 2014 to 2016.

