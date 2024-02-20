"Totally shocked" - Boris Becker mourns death of German football legend Andreas Brehme; recalls their recent meeting

Former World No.1 Boris Becker recently mourned the death of former German footballer and coach Andreas Brehme. He also recalled their recent meeting at Franz Beckenbauer's funeral service.

Brehme earned 86 caps for the German national football team from 1984 to 1994. He is mostly known for scoring the winning goal for Germany in the 1990 FIFA World Cup against Argentina. Aside from the national team, during his active years, he represented Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Real Zaragoza among other clubs in Europe.

Brehme coached 1. FC Kaiserslautern, SpVgg Unterhaching, and his last coaching role came as an assistant manager of VfB Stuttgart in 2006.

Andreas Brehme was aged 63 and died on Tuesday, February 20, due to cardiac arrest.

Boris Becker took to social media to express his shock at the news of Brehme's death and reminisced about their last encounter at the funeral of German football legend Franz Beckenbauer, who died in January. Becker then extended condolences to Brehme's two sons, Ricardo and Alessio Brehme.

“Totally shocked by the sudden death of @andibrehme1... We just met at Emperor Franz's funeral service! It's unbelievable how quickly it can be over! My thoughts are with his two sons! RIP Andy,” Boris Becker wrote.

Over the years, Becker has consistently showcased his passion for football on social media, particularly expressing his support for the German football club Bayern Munich.

Boris Becker won three Wimbledon Championships during his active years

Boris Becker retired from professional tennis in 1999. During his career, he clinched 49 singles titles, including three Wimbledon Championships in 1985, 1986, and 1989.

At the 1985 Wimbledon Championships, Becker defeated American star Kevin Curren 6–3, 6–7(4–7), 7–6(7–3), 6–4 to clinch his first Grand Slam title. On his way to the final, he triumphed over Hank Pfister, Matt Anger, Joakim Nyström, Timothy Mayotte, Henri Leconte, and Anders Järryd.

Becker's achievement marked him as the first German to win a Wimbledon singles title and the first unseeded player to do so. He remains the youngest to win a Wimbledon title at 17 years and 228 days.

Becker also won Wimbledon the following year, 1986. He kicked off the campaign by facing Eduardo Bengoechea, Tom Gullikson, Paul McNamee, and Mikael Pernfors in the first four rounds. In the quarterfinal and semifinal, he defeated Miloslav Mečíř and Henri Leconte to face off against Czech-American tennis great Ivan Lendl. Becker won the match 6–4, 6–3, 7–5 to lift the title for the second time.

The German's third Wimbledon triumph came in 1989 when he defeated Sweden's Stefan Edberg in the final 6–0, 7–6 (7–1), 6–4. In the previous year (1988), Becker was in the final with Edberg but lost.

Before defeating Edberg in the final, he beat Bryan Shelton, Richard Matuszewski, Jan Gunnarsson, Aaron Krickstein, Paul Chamberlin, and Ivan Lendl.