Boris Becker drops 2-word reaction to Carlos Alcaraz revealing his unsupportive stance on Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's lawsuit

Boris Becker shared a two-word reaction to Carlos Alcaraz's response to the lawsuit initiated by the PTPA (Professional Tennis Player's Association). The PTPA has sought legal action against existing tennis organizations, such as the ATP, WTA, ITIA, and ITF.

The beginning of the legal proceedings had caused upheaval in the world of sport. On hearing the news, Becker had previously given a one-word reaction. The lawsuit has received support from big names such as Nick Kyrgios, Reilly Opelka, Sorana Cirstea, and Saisai Zheng.

However, when Carlos Alcaraz was asked to comment on the issue, the Spaniard drew a line in the sand. In a press conference at the Miami Open, the World No. 3 categorically denied supporting the lawsuit. He clarified that he had no prior knowledge about the impending legal action, and although he agreed with certain points mentioned in the letter, he was not lending his support to the action.

Becker, who is a former World No. 1 shared a two-word reaction to Alcaraz's response to the lawsuit.

"Another Wow," posted Becker (Via X).

The lawsuit aggressively criticizes the role of the existing tennis organizations regarding the current state of the sport. The PTPA's chief executive, Ahmad Nassar, has spoken about players being exploited with disregard for their safety, and has called for improved pay and greater decision-making power for the players.

Carlos Alcaraz is mentioned by name in the 150-page lawsuit

Even though Carlos Alcaraz is not one of the signatories in the PTPA lawsuit, the 21-year-old Spaniard is mentioned by name in the reportedly 150-page document. While shedding light on the congested scheduling in tennis at the moment, the player's body cited the four-time Major champion's comments from last year's Laver Cup.

Alcaraz confessed then that the sport's current scheduling was stifling and exhausting for the players. The Spaniard jokingly commented that it was so physically taxing that it might "kill" some players.

"I'm the kind of player who (thinks) there is a lot of tournaments during the year, mandatory tournaments, and probably during the next few years, gonna be even more tournaments, more mandatory tournaments. So, I mean, probably they are going to kill us in some way." Alcaraz said at a press conference at the Laver Cup

Alcaraz is currently playing at the Miami Open. The Spaniard is a former champion at this event, having won it back in 2022. He begins this year's campaign on March 21 against former Top-10 player David Goffin.

