Boris Becker drops 1-word reaction to Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's lawsuit against ATP, WTA, ITIA & ITF

German tennis legend Boris Becker has weighed in on the Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) lawsuit against tennis' governing bodies, including the ATP, ITF, ITIA, and WTA. The organization has accused them of disregarding players' interests and engaging in anti-competitive practices.

Co-founded by Novak Djokovic in 2020, the PTPA was established to represent players independently of the ATP and WTA. The Virginia-based organization filed a lawsuit in a New York court on Tuesday, March 18, accusing the governing bodies of operating as a "cartel."

The player-only organization also reportedly criticized the governing bodies for paying "artificially low compensation" to tennis players. Additionally, it labelled the annual tennis schedule unsustainable, citing extreme heat and the tennis balls as factors contributing to chronic injuries.

In the wake of this update, Ahmad Nassar, Executive Director of the PTPA, also issued a statement on X.

"The way tennis currently operates is both illegal and hurts everyone - players, fans, commercial partners, and even tournament owners alike. We spent several years trying to engage and reform tennis from within. To no avail. Today’s actions will spark meaningful, lasting change and accountability. At long last," he wrote.

Meanwhile, six-time Major champion Boris Becker also reacted to this update on X.

"Wow," he wrote, reacting to an update from Sky Sports News.

Just hours after the PTPA took legal action, the ATP refuted the accusations in an official statement, asserting confidence in its governance model. The WTA followed suit with a lengthy statement addressing the lawsuit’s claims.

"Contesting this baseless legal case will divert time, attention and resources": WTA responds to PTPA'S lawsuit

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Andy Murray at Mutua Madrid Open - Image Source: Getty

The WTA responded to the lawsuit filed by the PTPA with a detailed statement, calling the latter's actions regrettable and misguided. The Florida-based organization also claimed that the lawsuit was baseless, arguing that contesting it would divert valuable resources from its core mission.

"The Women's Tennis Association is fully committed to continuing to develop and evolve the structure and operations of professional women's tennis, listening closely as always to the views of our players. Contesting this baseless legal case will divert time, attention and resources from our core mission to the detriment of our players and the sport as a whole," read WTA's statement.

In its lengthy statement, the WTA also highlighted its $400 million commitment to player compensation and its ongoing efforts toward paying equal prize money at major events. Meanwhile, the ITIA responded to the PTPA, reaffirming its commitment to contributing to 'clean and fair' sport.

