WTA issues bold statement after Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's "regrettable" lawsuit

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has offered a defense for its operations following the PTPA's lawsuit against tennis' governing bodies, which also included the ATP, ITF, and ITIA. The Florida-based organization cited its fight to achieve pay parity in tennis and the recent unveiling of its maternity fund program.

Ad

On Tuesday (March 18), the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) — which was founded in 2020 by Novak Djokovic — filed a suit in a New York court against the aforementioned organizations, where the players-only body accused them of running a "cartel" in pro tennis. PTPA claimed that a "collusion to cap prize money" on both men's and women's tours, a "draconian" rankings system, and a "disregard for the well-being" of pros were the main reasons behind its lawsuit.

Ad

Trending

While ATP was quick to denounce PTPA's allegations, WTA also followed suit soon after, releasing a statement where it called the Novak Djokovic-led organization's move "regrettable and misguided".

"The PTPA's action is both regrettable and misguided, and we will defend our position vigorously in due course," the statement read. "The Women's Tennis Association is a nonprofit, membership organization that exists to advance women's tennis on behalf of players, tournaments and fans. WTA players, as equal members alongside tournaments, have an essential and influential voice in the governance of the WTA."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, the women's tennis governing body insisted that it was committed to a "$400 million increase in player compensation" and equal prize money for women at all big tournaments in the near future. It also highlighted its new Maternity Fund Program, which was developed in collaboration with PIF.

"Every decision taken at the Board level includes the input of players via their elected Board representatives, and athletes receive substantial financial rewards and other benefits from participation in the WTA," the statement continued.

Ad

"Among many examples, in recent years we have committed to a $400 million increase in player compensation, set out a pathway to pay equality at our major events, secured new investment to fuel the long-term growth of the sport, and launched the first comprehensive maternity benefits for independent, self-employed athletes in the history of women's sports."

Ad

WTA on PTPA's lawsuit: "Contesting this baseless legal case will divert time"

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and others during an event in Madrid | Image Source: Getty

WTA then went as far as to assert in its statement that the PTPA had made "baseless" allegations against the sports' biggest governing bodies, and that the lawsuit was likely to "divert time, attention, and resources".

Ad

"The Women's Tennis Association is fully committed to continuing to develop and evolve the structure and operations of professional women's tennis, listening closely as always to the views of our players," the women's governing body wrote in its statement. "Contesting this baseless legal case will divert time, attention and resources from our core mission to the detriment of our players and the sport as a whole."

ITF and ITIA have also since responded to PTPA's lawsuit and defended their respective operations in pro tennis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis