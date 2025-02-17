Boris Becker drops 2-word reaction to Matteo Berrettini supporting Jannik Sinner after 3-month doping ban saga

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker shared a brief two-word reaction to Matteo Berrettini supporting Jannik Sinner following his three-month doping saga. Sinner tested positive in March last year.

Earlier last year, Sinner tested positive twice for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. However, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) cleared him of suspension, concluding that a trace amount of the substance entered his system unintentionally. This happened when his former physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, massaged Sinner’s legs after using Trofodermin, a Clostebol-containing spray he applied to treat a cut on his finger.

In September 2024, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the ruling that cleared Jannik Sinner of "no fault or negligence," seeking a 1-2 year ban. However, following a settlement on February 15, 2024, Sinner agreed to a three-month ban after testing positive twice for a banned substance in 2024.

The settlement sparked controversy among prominent figures in tennis, many of whom expressed their opinions on the matter. Very few of them voiced support for Sinner during this time.

In a recent interview with La Stampa, Matteo Berrettini expressed his sympathy for Sinner, stating that he felt sorry for him. However, Berrettini added that he believed Sinner hadn’t done this and that he would bounce back stronger soon. He said:

"I believe in sport. I don't know what happened between the various organizations, I'm not a lawyer and it's not my place. I'm only sorry for a guy like Sinner who, as the papers show, was the victim of a mistake. But Jannik is stronger than all of us… he'll be back.”

The 2021 Wimbledon finalist added:

“I have always supported Sinner and believe that the positive tests were the result of a mistake. I can imagine that it is a difficult time for him. Have I written to him? No, I prefer to respect his desire for privacy.”

The German legend backed Matteo Berrettini, who stated that Sinner was the victim in the situation. Becker echoed Berrettini’s perspective in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding a brief but powerful two-word message:

“Bravo Matteo !”

As a result of this ban, the World No. 1 will be sidelined until May. However, he will make his return on May 4 without losing any Major Grand Slam championships and will be eligible to compete in time for the French Open.

Boris Becker reacts to Carlos Alcaraz’s comments on Jannik Sinner doping controversy

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Six Kings Slam 2024 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Boris Becker recently responded to Carlos Alcaraz's comments about Jannik Sinner's three-month doping suspension, which came after he tested positive for a banned steroid on two separate occasions.

In a recent press interaction, Alcaraz was asked if gaining the No. 1 spot would be easier now that Sinner would be out for the next three months. The current World No. 3 responded calmly, stating that it wouldn’t affect his performance. He emphasized that he aimed to give his best, regardless of whether the Italian was in the mix or not.

“The truth is there’s little to say. Whether he is there or not doesn’t influence us. We remain focused on us and our goals. The number one is always a goal. As I said, him not being there doesn't change anything for us. We are trying to get better at what we do and focused on continuing to work to get to number one,” Alcaraz said.

In response to Alcaraz's comment, six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker dropped a brief three-word reaction. The German Said:

“Well said Carlos."

