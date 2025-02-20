Boris Becker drops 2-word reaction to Roger Federer-backed Joao Fonseca receiving Indian Wells Masters wildcard

Boris Becker expressed his views on Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca receiving a wildcard entry into the men's singles competition at this year's Indian Wells Masters. The 18-year-old picked up his first pro title in Buenos Aires earlier in February after a year of promising results on the Challengers circuit.

Fonseca has been on a steep upward curve since he won his maiden ATP Challenger title in Lexington last July. The Brazilian big-hitter backed up the above run with an impressive triumph at the Next Gen Finals and a second Challenger-level title in Canberra, earlier in January. He then beat ninth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open, marking his first top-10 victory.

Currently ranked at a career-high 68th in the world, the organizers at Indian Wells have seemingly taken notice of Joao Fonseca as they granted him a wildcard for the Palm Springs event. Seven-time Major winner Boris Becker rejoiced at the above news on Wednesday (February 19).

"Much deserved," Boris Becker wrote on X while reposting the news of the Brazilian teen prodigy's Indian Wells wildcard.

Joao Fonseca is on his way to becoming a potential star on the ATP Tour. Apart from his on-court exploits, the World No. 68 is doing well in terms of his sponsorships, as well. Not too long ago, he was signed to Swiss apparel company ON, co-owned by 20-time Major winner Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, Fonseca's appearance in the California desert will mark the 18-year-old's second career outing at a 1000-level event. He also received a wildcard for last year's Madrid Masters, where he defeated USA's Alex Michelsen in the second round.

Joao Fonseca saved his season's best for the Argentina Open in early February. The Brazilian went all the way at the ATP 250 tournament against all odds, downing higher-ranked players like Francisco Cerundolo, Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Mariano Navone en route to the title.

Unfortunately, Fonseca couldn't carry his rich vein of form into this week's Rio Open. The occasion seemingly got to the teen phenom as he lost in the first round of the 500-level event to Alexandre Muller in straight sets.

Joao Fonseca's wise words that helped his success: "Like Roger Federer says... talent isn’t enough"

Joao Fonseca hits a forehand at Buenos Aires (Source: Getty)

Following the biggest victory of his young tennis career in Melbourne, Joao Fonseca imparted some wisdom during his on-court interview. The Brazilian is mature beyond his years if his words are anything to go by.

"It’s a bit unfair. Like Roger says… talent isn’t enough. So I put a lot of hard work. Me and my team know that," Fonseca said following his first-round win in Melbourne.

Just like Federer, Fonseca also has a free-flowing game, and he likes taking the initiative during baseline exchanges. The Brazilian has already appealed to his faithful audience with his tennis this year and will get only better with time.

