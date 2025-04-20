Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune are set to lock horns in a blockbuster clash in the 2025 Barcelona Open final. The duo's longstanding connection made waves ahead of the title clash, catching Boris Becker's attention.

Ad

Fresh off his triumph at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Alcaraz has delivered a strong campaign at the ATP 500 event in his home country. Following a remarkable run, the Spaniard claimed a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Arthur Fils to advance to the final without dropping a set. Meanwhile, Rune defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with the World No. 2.

Ahead of the highly anticipated final, tennis journalist Jose Morgado shared an endearing childhood picture of Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune. Boris Becker's attention was piqued by the post, as he expressed his love for the snap.

Ad

Trending

"Love this pic!" Becker posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alcaraz will head into the Barcelona Open final with a slight advantage, as he holds a 2-1 lead in his head-to-head record against Rune. The 21-year-old has also spoken about receiving a major confidence boost from his stellar serving performance against Arthur Fils.

"It was a very complete match, maintaining a high level from the start despite the windy conditions. I performed well throughout. I've struggled with my serve in previous matches, but today I managed not to drop it, crucial for tomorrow's confidence," Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference.

Ad

Additionally, Alcaraz admitted that competing on clay courts provided him with a lot of self-confidence. The Spaniard also relished the opportunity to compete in front of his loved ones and expressed gratitude to the home crowd for their passionate support.

"Holger Rune is a tough and formidable player... It'll be fantastic to face him" - Carlos Alcaraz on Barcelona Open final

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune - Source: Getty

During the press conference, Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged Holger Rune as a "formidable" player and praised his impressive wins over Casper Ruud and Karen Khachanov to book his place in the 2025 Barcelona Open final.

Ad

The World No. 2 also reflected on his longstanding history of competing against Rune and expressed delight about the "fantastic" opportunity to square off against the Dane in the title clash of the ATP 500 event.

"Holger is a tough and formidable player; he defeated Ruud and Karen here. We competed in the under-12 and under-14 categories, and it'll be fantastic to face him in an ATP 500 final," Alcaraz said.

Following their battle in the Barcelona Open final, both Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune will be in action at the Madrid Open. They will be joined by the likes of Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Masters 1000 event, which is set to begin on April 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More