Boris Becker drops 3-word reaction to Jannik Sinner matching Federer, Nadal & Djokovic's rare feat with Australian Open 2025 QF run

Jannik Sinner's impressive run to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open has seen him join the elite company of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. Boris Becker recently shared his thoughts on the Italian's outstanding accomplishment.

Aiming to successfully defend his title and clinch his third Grand Slam crown, Sinner engaged in a fiercely contested battle with Holger Rune in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Despite struggling with health issues during the blockbuster clash and requiring an 11-minute medical timeout, the World No. 1 claimed a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

With his win, Jannik Sinner became only the fourth player in the last 30 years, alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, to reach the quarterfinals of 15 consecutive events.

The impressive statistic caught the attention of Boris Becker, who commended the Italian on joining an elite company with the rare feat.

"In good company...," Becker posted on X.

Novak Djokovic has joined Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Slam, claiming a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Jiri Lehecka as he continues his quest to win his 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam crown.

Jannik Sinner to lock horns with Alex de Minaur in Australian Open QF; Novak Djokovic to take on Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic - Source: Getty

Following his win over Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner will square off against Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open. De Minaur defeated Alex Michelsen 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-3 to book his place against the World No. 1.

Sinner will head into the contest with a major advantage, having triumphed in all nine of his previous encounters against the Australian. Their most recent meeting took place at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, where the Italian claimed a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Alex de Minaur acknowledged the "incredibly tough" challenge awaiting him in their blockbuster encounter but expressed his determination to record his first win over Jannik Sinner.

"Yeah, I did. It was an interesting one for sure. I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be an incredibly tough match. I'm going to have to do something that I haven't done before, but why not start here," De Minaur said.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, will square off against Carlos Alcaraz in a highly anticipated battle for a spot in the semifinals of the Melbourne Slam. Djokovic holds a narrow 4-3 lead in their head-to-head record, having won 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in their latest meeting in the 2024 Paris Olympics final.

