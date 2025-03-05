Boris Becker drops 4-word reaction to Nick Kyrgios suffering major injury blow during Indian Wells practice

Tennis legend Boris Becker was aghast seeing Nick Kyrgios suffering from wrist pain during practice sessions ahead of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Australian tennis star had to cut his training time with Japanese Sho Shimabukuro short due to a continuing wrist discomfort that has caused him distress since 2023.

The Aussie has had disappointing luck after coming back on the court after quite some time in the 2025 season. He faced back-to-back first-round exits from Brisbane International and the Australian Open, which contributed to his deteriorating form.

A video of the player posted by Olly Tennis on X (formerly Twitter) showed he was visibly in pain and struggling with his wrist. Becker reshared the video and was skeptical about the intensity of the discomfort.

"Doesn’t look so good …" Becker wrote.

The former No.13 had recently indicated that he was nearing the end of his singles career after his Australian Open 2025 heartbreak against Jacob Fearnley. Nick Kyrgios admitted that this year would probably be his last year on tour at the post-match press conference.

“Yeah, I mean, realistically I can’t see myself playing a singles match here again, " said the tennis star via Australian Open TV.

He also threw light on his physical setbacks but was hopeful for the rest of his season.

“When you're competing for the biggest tournaments in the world and you're struggling to win sets physically, it's pretty tough. But I've still got a long year ahead. I'm trusting the process that I can still be able to do some cool things this year at some stage, ” Kyrgios added.

However, he hopes to be fit just in time for this first-round clash against Botic van de Zandschulp at Indian Wells.

Nick Kyrgios will be facing Botic van de Zandschulp at the BNP Paribas Open

Nick Kyrgios at the Desert Smash Pickleball Challenge - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios will take on Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round of the Indian Wells Masters on March 7. The Dutch entered the tournament as a lucky loser after Argentine Facundo Diaz Acosta withdrew from the tournament owing to his injury.

However, the Dutch is likely to give a tough time to out-of-form Australian in their first-ever match together. The winner of this clash will be facing Novak Djokovic in the second round of the tournament.

In other news, Nick Kyrgios played pickleball last week for the Desert Smash charity event for UNICEF ahead of Indian Wells.

