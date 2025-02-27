"My patience with Naomi Osaka handcuffing to Nick Kyrgios has worn thin" - Fans furious over controversial lineup at Indian Wells charity for women

Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios, and Alexander Zverev are among the tennis stars set to feature at a pickleball charity event in the buildup to the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. However, the presence of Kyrgios and Zverev in the lineup has irked several tennis fans because the proceeds this year will go to the WTA Foundation's Global Women's Health Fund in support of UNICEF.

Ad

The 2025 Desert Smash, the 21st edition of the event, will also feature Aryna Sabalenka, Holger Rune, Barbora Krejcikova, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and the legendary Bryan Brothers. There will also be music at the event, courtesy of American singer-songwriters Pink and Katy Perry.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) wondered why Kyrgios and Zverev were roped in for the 2025 Desert Smash considering this year's women's health-centric beneficiary. They brought up Kyrgios' guilty plea in 2023 to an assault charge filed by his ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, and Zverev's domestic violence controversy, which culminated in an out-of-court settlement with his former partner Brenda Patea.

One chided Naomi Osaka over her association with Nick Kyrgios. She is friends with the Australian, represented by Evolve, a talent agency co-founded by the Japanese. He also hosts "Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios", a video podcast series by her media production venture Hana Kuma.

Ad

"Ngl my patience with Naomi Osaka handcuffing herself to Nick Kyrgios has worn thin," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"A charity event benefiting women and two abusers in the line up.........a joke, an absolute joke. like don't even get me started," another commented.

"An event supporting women's health and the lineup features one person accused of DV and another admitting to assault. I heard so many people talking about optics as a certain player attended a certain event. Hopefully those same people will be vocal about the optics of this," a third fan said.

Ad

Here are some more reactions to Kyrgios and Zverev's participation at the 2025 Desert Smash:

"Zverat and NK playing for WTA Foundation and Global Women's Health Fund has got to be some kind of really bad joke," a fan wrote.

"Disgusting on many levels," another added.

"Woman global health and you put Kyrgios and Zverev to play?? you certainly have courage," yet another said.

Ad

Late last year, Osaka had opened up about her liking for Kyrgios.

Naomi Osaka voiced admiration for Nick Kyrgios in 2024 and laid bare what draws her to the controversial Aussie

Nick Kyrgios (left) and Naomi Osaka (right) at Lotte New York Palace Presents A Conversation With Champions in 2022 (Source: Getty)

In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR last year, Naomi Osaka spoke up about why she is drawn to people like Nick Kyrgios. The Japanese claimed there's a gentle side to the often-controversial Australian that is not seen by many.

Ad

After the interview went public, several fans criticized Osaka for laying bare her support for Kyrgios.

"Nick is a dynamic person both on and off the court. I am really drawn to people who are unapologetic about who they are and aren’t afraid to show all aspects of themselves. I also think there is a side to Nick few people see, but I can say he has a very big heart and, for him, giving back is really important, and that is a quality I admire about him," Naomi Osaka said.

Both last played at the Australian Open, where they sustained injuries. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev's latest outing saw him crash out of the ongoing Mexican Open following a shocking loss to American teenager Learner Tien.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline