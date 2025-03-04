Boris Becker drops 4-word reaction to Rafael Nadal testing his skills in new racket sport post-tennis retirement

Tennis legend Boris Becker was taken aback by Rafael Nadal's fitness after he saw him play padel. The Spaniard was seen making the most of his life after tennis as he set foot in an unfamiliar court. He bid a tearful goodbye to the sport last year at the Davis Cup Finals.

Nadal entertained the tennis world for two decades after making his debut in 2004. Throughout his glorious career, he won 92 ATP singles titles along with 22 Grand Slam titles and 2 Olympic gold medals.

Regarded as one of the greatest ever to grace the sport, he has also been an active member of his Tennis Academy and has been closely associated with its functioning.

Boris Becker lauded Rafael Nadal on his fitness as he shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) of him playing padel at his academy and wrote:

"Rafa still looking fit !"

The 6-time Grand Slam champion also showed love to the tennis star after he retired from tennis last year through a heartwarming Instagram post.

"One of the most iconic sportsman ever, sadly left the game of tennis. You gave us unbelievable moments on court that will be remembered forever. A deep sense of gratitude from me and anybody that loves the game," he wrote in the caption.

In his life post-retirement, the Spaniard is focusing on giving back to the sport through his tennis academy.

Rafael Nadal recently expanded his tennis academy in Marbella

Rafael Nadal at the Davis Cup last year - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal made a major announcement of expanding his tennis academy in Marbella last week. He reportedly sold half of his stake in his academy in Mallorca, where he first started the center in 2016, and now he apparently wants to take a step further with the profit he made through it.

A source on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that he signed a deal with his statement on this expansion.

"I am very happy that we are officially announcing the birth of a new Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in Marbella. It consolidates the expansion project of our methodology also within Spain," Rafael Nadal.

The Spanish sporting icon's academy already has its centers spread across in countries like Mexico, Kuwait, Hong Kong, Egypt, and Greece, and is hoping to expand further to ensure that young and passionate tennis players from all over the world have an opportunity to receive world-class training facilities.

