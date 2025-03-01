Rafael Nadal gives major update on tennis academy days after selling nearly half of it for $100,000,000+ profit

Rafael Nadal recently announced the expansion of his tennis academy in his hometown of Mallorca. This development comes weeks after reports of the Spaniard selling his stake in the academy began doing the rounds of social media.

The 22-time Major winner, who retired from pro tennis at last year's Davis Cup Finals, opened his academy in Mallorca, Spain in 2016. Since the creation of the academy, it has become a hotspot for many young talents. The Rafa Nadal Academy has also developed the likes of Casper Ruud, Jaume Munar, Alex Eala, and Abedallah Shelbay, among other big names. In that context, the academy has an undeniable influence on the future of tennis.

A Spanish daily named La Voz de Ibiza recently came out with the news that the 38-year-old has sold half of his stake in the Mallorca-based academy for a profit of over $100,000,000 to GPF Capital. If incoming reports are anything to go by, the Spaniard has now gone a step ahead in incentivizing the academy by announcing its expansion.

According to the report that emerged on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday (March 1), he recently signed on a "new Rafa Nadal Tennis Center" in his hometown.

Aside from 23 hardcourts and 20 claycourts, both outdoor and indoor, the tennis academy's campus also boasts of a "Rafa Nadal Museum Xperience" that has eulogized the 22-time Major winner's biggest achievements in tennis. Interestingly, the museum also showcases memorabilia of his archrivals like Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The academy in the Balearic Islands also houses padel courts, restaurants, fitness and crossfit centers, a sports clinic and several swimming pools.

Rafael Nadal's famed tennis academy has centers across the globe

The 22-time Major winner continues to give back to tennis through his academy | Image Source: Getty

For those unaware, the Spaniard's tennis academy has grown tremendously over the years. The former World No. 1 and his team have created centers in countries like Mexico, Kuwait, Hong Kong, Egypt and Greece. They have also founded many centers in cities like Palma de Mallorca, Madrid and Valencia through the Rafa Nadal Fundacion.

The 38-year-old, meanwhile, is known to be a keen observer of the talent at his academy. A picture of top Indian prospect Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, who reached the semifinals of the L&T Mumbai Open against all odds earlier this month, surfaced on X a few weeks ago where she was training under the 22-time Major winner's watchful eyes.

