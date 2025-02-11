  • home icon
  Boris Becker drops two-word reaction to $75M-worth Luka Doncic's heartfelt message & donation for LA wildfire victims soon after Lakers switch

Modified Feb 11, 2025 10:28 GMT
Luka Doncic and Boris Becker (Source: Getty)
Luka Doncic (R) and Boris Becker (Source: Getty)

Six-time Major winner Boris Becker has taken to social media to applaud basketball superstar Luka Doncic. Doncic has announced that the charitable entity he founded, the Luka Doncic Foundation, will be donating $500,000 to the Los Angeles recovery efforts in the wake of the fires that have devastated the region.

Doncic, whose worth is estimated at $75 million (as per Celebrity Nett Worth) has been in the news after his shock trade to the Los Angeles Raiders last month, in a deal that saw Anthony Davis and Max Christie replace him at the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic made the donation announcement on his Instagram page, writing:

"It's been so sad to see and learn more about the damage from the wildfires since I landed in LA. I can't believe it and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools, and the places where they used to play with all their friends. Today, my foundation is donating $500,000 to immediate recovery efforts. I am also committed to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds, and fields that were destroyed because every kid needs a safe place to play."
Tennis icon Boris Becker was quick to respond on his own Instagram page:

"Word Luka"

57-year-old Becker dominated the world of tennis in the 1980s and 1990s, picking up two Australian Opens, three Wimbledon titles, and a US Open between 1985 and 1996. Since retiring from the sport Becker has had a chequered history - including tax evasion and other financial issues that saw him serve eight months in a British prison in 2022.

The Luka Doncic Foundation

Luka Doncic's donation will endear him still further to the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers team he debuted for on Monday night. The 25-year-old Slovenian did his best to make an impact, but after a month out of the game, he looked rusty. He managed 23 minutes on the court and returned 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists as he helped the Lakers to a 132-113 win over the Utah Jazz.

Doncic's foundation was launched in December 2024 after releasing a detailed report about youth basketball in the US and Europe, with a clear mission statement on its website:

"The mission of the Luka Dončić Foundation is to help young people discover their potential through sports, play spaces, and wellness support."

It is understood that the Foundation's donation was made through the Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, providing immediate relief while also supporting long-term projects to restore playgrounds, fields, and courts lost to the Los Angeles flames.

