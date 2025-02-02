Boris Becker makes bold claim about his ‘hype’ compared to $850M-worth Lionel Messi & $800M-worth Cristiano Ronaldo

Boris Becker expressed relief that his playing career took place before the rise of social media. He also made a bold claim, suggesting that his "hype" in today's digital age could have rivaled that of soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with BILD in Munich, Becker admitted that the older he is getting the "cleverer" and "wiser" he is becoming. He added his relief about not playing during the era of social media.

"I was lucky that Instagram didn't exist when I was playing. The hype today would certainly be comparable to that of a Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. You don't have a private life at all. Many things in my life were great highlights, some of which I would certainly not do today. I try to stay calm and find solutions to all problems. That's what I did when playing tennis," Boris Becker said.

In today's digital age, social media has transformed the lives of athletes, making nearly every aspect of their personal and professional lives public. The smallest moments—whether on or off the field—can go viral in an instant, leaving little room for privacy.

However, while social media has erased many boundaries between athletes and the public, it has also become a powerful tool. Many sports stars leverage their massive online presence on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to build their personal brands, engage with fans, and secure lucrative sponsorships.

Few athletes have mastered this as well as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who boast enormous followings across social media platforms. The Portuguese soccer icon is the most followed personality on Instagram with over 648 million while Messi is second with over 504 million.

Their digital presence also plays a role in their staggering net worths, with Messi worth $850 million and Ronaldo valued at $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Boris Becker joins 11 other celebrities in Bear Grylls' Netflix survival show 'Celebrity Bear Hunt'

Boris Becker will join the likes of Spice Girls' Mel B, Irish singer Una Healy and several other celebrities for Bear Grylls' new reality TV show 'Celebrity Bear Hunt.' The show takes place in the jungles of Costa Rica and will premier on Netflix on February 5.

The German tennis legend shared his excitement about the premier by posting a Reel with snippets of the show. He mentioned that he was a fan of the British adventurer and was thrilled to be part of the show.

