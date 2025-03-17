Boris Becker issues stern warning to Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz & rest of the tour after Jack Draper's impressive Indian Wells triumph

Jack Draper's impressive victory at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open has prompted Boris Becker to send a word of caution to Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and the rest of the ATP tour. Draper defeated Holger Rune to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in dominant fashion.

Draper made a remarkable run at the Indian Wells Masters, emerging victorious against the likes of Joao Fonseca, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton to reach the semifinals. The Brit then dashed Carlos Alcaraz's hopes of winning his third consecutive title at the tournament with a 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 victory and advanced to the final, where he defeated Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2.

Following Jack Draper's stellar campaign, Boris Becker showered praise on the 23-year-old for his humility and eloquence. The German also expressed his desire to see Draper achieve more success on tour, while warning Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and other ATP stars to "be aware" of the Brit's rise.

"I like @jackdraper0 So well spoken , educated, humble and a beast on the tennis 🎾 court ! I want more from him rest of the year … Be aware @janniksin @AlexZverev @carlosalcaraz ! @atptour," Becker posted.

Becker further congratulated Draper on his Indian Wells triumph, calling it a proud moment for Great Britain. The former World No. 1, who previously coached Holger Rune, also raised concerns about the Dane's subpar level of play in the final and wished both players luck for the rest of the season.

"Huge congratulations to @jackdraper0 for winning @BNPPARIBASOPEN ! Great Britain 🇬🇧 should be proud!!! @holgerrune2003 didn’t show up today… Why ? Only he knows ! Anyway, good luck to both players for the rest of the season! @atptour," he wrote.

Boris Becker, who has been closely following the action at Indian Wells, previously applauded Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz for their heartwarming exchange after their semifinal clash.

"Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, they’re leading the way at the moment, but I’m hungry" - Jack Draper

Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Jack Draper himself has expressed his determination to challenge Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. In a recent interview with Vogue, the 23-year-old acknowledged the formidable duo's dominance on tour but emphasized that he was "hungry" to reach their level.

"Sinner, Alcaraz…they’re leading the way at the moment. But I know myself. I’m hungry, I’m willing to do whatever it takes to really improve and compete with them," Draper said.

Draper might get another chance to square off against the Spaniard at the Miami Open, the main draw action of which is set to begin on March 19. The Brit will be attempting to complete the Sunshine Double, while Alcaraz chases his second title at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner will be missing from the tournament in Miami as he serves his three-month doping suspension. The World No. 1 will make his return to the tour at the Italian Open.

