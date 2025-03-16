Boris Becker joins $90M-worth Usain Bolt in endorsing Seb Coe’s campaign for International Olympic Committee President

Tennis legend Boris Becker has joined former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt in supporting Sebastian Coe for the coveted role of International Olympic Committee (IOC) President. As Coe vies to become the head of the international sporting community, two of the world's most renowned athletes have emerged to support his agenda.

Sebastian Coe, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and former British middle-distance runner, is running for the presidency of the IOC. Aside from his sporting credentials, Coe moved into politics, being a Conservative Member of Parliament between 1992 and 1997. Coe, president of World Athletics since 2015, is recognized for his sports administration leadership, including his part in staging the hugely successful London 2012 Olympics.

Today, Coe is a contender for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, with the election scheduled for March 20, 2025. His campaign has received the backing of leading sports personalities, such as sprinter Usain Bolt and tennis icon Boris Becker.

Bolt took to X (formerly Twitter) to openly endorse Coe's candidacy and celebrate his vision for the future of the Olympic movement. Bolt, who is estimated to be worth $90 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), commended Coe's emphasis on athletes, development, and empowerment, stressing that his leadership would be a plus for the Olympics, writing:

"Best wishes to @worldathletics President @sebcoe on his quest to become @Olympics President next week. Seb’s vision of Sport First, Tomorrow’s Generation, Athletes at the Heart, Growth and Empowerment is what is needed for the future of the Olympic movement."

Coe accepted Bolt's endorsement and thanked him for his support, writing:

"Thank you Usain … really appreciate your support."

After the endorsement from Bolt, Becker also supported Coe by describing him as a "class act" who would see that the sport remains in safe hands.

"I couldn’t agree more! I have known Seb for many years now , he is just a class act ! The world of sports would be in good hands !" Becker wrote.

Expand Tweet

Coe's agenda focuses on implementing measures to tackle climate change's effect on sports, suggesting reforms to the process for selecting Olympic host cities, and debating reassigning some indoor sports from the Summer to the Winter Olympics. He also supports defending the integrity of women's sports and increasing anti-doping efforts.

Boris Becker made bold claim about his popularity compared to soccer legends Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

In Picture: Boris Becker during press conference at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards (Source: Getty)

Boris Becker admitted he was relieved that his career unfolded before social media, claiming his "hype" today could have matched soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a BILD interview last month, he reflected on aging, calling himself "cleverer" and "wiser," while appreciating the benefits of avoiding the social media spotlight.

"I was lucky that Instagram didn't exist when I was playing. The hype today would certainly be comparable to that of a Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. You don't have a private life at all. Many things in my life were great highlights, some of which I would certainly not do today. I try to stay calm and find solutions to all problems. That's what I did when playing tennis," Boris Becker said.

Meanwhile, Messi and Ronaldo dominate the digital space, with the latter leading Instagram at over 650 million followers, while Messi follows with more than 504 million.

