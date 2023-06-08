Boris Becker lauds Alexander Zverev on making it to French Open semifinals after heartbreaking exit last year

Former tennis player Boris Becker heaped praise on fellow German Alexander Zverev for making it to the semifinals of the 2023 French Open.

Zverev made a return to the last four at Roland Garros, a year after the horrific ankle injury he picked up during his semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal. He triumphed over Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 7.

Taking to social media after the match, Zverev expressed delight in returning to the semifinals of the Grand Slam event while reminiscing the challenges he overcame.

"Every journey has its challenges. One year later, I am back. Semifinals @rolandgarros," he wrote on Instagram.

Becker celebrated Zverev's success. He commended the World No. 27 for his inspiring words.

Boris Becker's comments under Zverev's post

During his on-court interview, Zverev reflected on how difficult the last year was for him.

"It was the most difficult year of my life," Alexander Zverev said. "I love tennis with all my heart and the competitiveness that was taken away a year ago. I am so happy to be back at this stage."

The 26-year-old further stated that the daylight conditions on Court Philippe-Chatrier were favorable with the ball bouncing faster and higher off the surface.

"The conditions during the day are a lot better for me. The ball is a lot faster and bounces higher. I love to play on clay and day conditions are better." he stated.

With his win on Wednesday, Zverev improved his record at the French Open to 28-7.

Alexander Zverev tells Boris Becker about "creating new memories" at French Open

Boris Becker and Alexander Zverev at the 2018 BMW Open

In a recent interview with Eurosport after his second-round win at the 2023 French Open, Alexander Zverev was asked by Boris Becker what he had changed in his approach in the last couple of matches.

Zverev replied that he had realized it was time to close the grueling chapter of injuries and preferably focus on creating memories on the court.

"Sometimes you really have to go back to the place where it happened," he said. "Sometimes you just need to completely close that chapter once and for all."

"Maybe you really have to completely close it off, draw a line and say, 'Okay, I'm going to create new memories on the court now'. Maybe today was that day, let's see how it will be in the next matches," he added.

Alexander Zverev will next square off against Casper Ruud in the semifinals on Friday, June 9. This will be their fourth meeting on the tour, with Zverev leading 2-1 head-to-head so far. However, it was Ruud who prevailed in their latest encounter in the 2022 Miami Open quarterfinals.

