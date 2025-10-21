"Boris Becker is looking for attention" – Furious Alexander Zverev calls out 6-time Slam champ for exploiting his name with controversial comments

Alexander Zverev sharply claimed that Boris Becker simply criticized him for gaining attention and not to give him any feedback or show any concern. This came shortly after Becker slammed the World No. 3 for his inconsistencies on the ATP Tour. Alexander Zverev began his season with a dominant performance at the Australian Open, reaching the finals but losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the title run. He then won an ATP 500 tournament in Munich and reached the last 16 of the Madrid Open, besides replacing Carlos Alcaraz for World No. 2. He then exited from the Wimbledon first round and US Open third round. However, he also demonstrated his prowess in the events like the Halle Open, the Cincinnati Masters and the Canadian Open, where he reached the semifinals. Following his third-round defeat at the Shanghai Masters, his fellow German and former pro, Boris Becker, criticized him for his inconsistencies on the tour and inability to refresh his player's box, while in a conversation with Andrea Petkovic in a joint podcast. &quot;Nothing new is happening in his box either. There's his father, there's his brother - the same faces as always.. He's a problem child right now. I really get a bit of a headache when I think about Sascha Zverev. He needs to turn things around again for the last two or three tournaments of the year.&quot;In an interview with the BILD, the Grand Slam finalist slammed Becker, highlighting how the latter only intends to gain attention from making such remarks instead of sharing any constructive feedback. &quot;I think he's relatively unconcerned about me, to be honest. I think he's looking for a bit of attention, and he gets it through me. Unfortunately, that's the case. But I don't care anymore. Everything will work out and I'm full of confidence that I'll find my form again and play good tennis again.&quot;The German recently played at the Six Kings Slam and will soon head to the Paris Masters, scheduled from October 27, 2025. Alexander Zverev clapped back at Boris Becker when the latter remarked about his French Open lossAlexander Zverev at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)Alexander Zverev was having a good French Open campaign this year until he succumbed to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the quarterfinals. His results drew criticism from Becker, who compared him to his father and brother, saying that the latter two performed better. In response, the 28-year-old said that he exit the Roland Garros after losing to the most decorated player, Novak Djokovic and not the 250th ranked Hans Peter. &quot;I still see myself as a candidate to compete against the two guys up there. I lost to Djokovic, not to Hans Peter, who is ranked 250 in the world.&quot;He further said that he has immense respect for his older counterpart, but that doesn’t mean he agrees with him on everything.Alexander Zverev won 24 ATP Tour-level singles titles in his career besides the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.