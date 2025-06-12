Boris Becker makes ominous claim about Jannik Sinner after French Open heartbreak

Boris Becker had a warning for Jannik Sinner while breaking down his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final. His comments come just ahead of Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam played on grass.

Sinner had a golden opportunity to win the third Slam of his career at Roland Garros this year. He looked well on his way after taking the first two sets with ease. But things took a turn, and Alcaraz pulled off a stunning comeback, winning the next three sets to successfully defend his title.

While the Italian usually takes pride in learning from every loss and using it to improve, Becker sees things differently this time. Speaking with Andrea Petkovic on their podcast ‘Becker Petkovic,’ the six-time Grand Slam champion said this defeat could leave a lasting impact on the youngster, possibly for a year, until he returns to the claycourts of Paris.

"[Jannik] Sinner needs a year to recover from this," Boris Becker said. "Until he's back on this court, at this tournament. Even if he plays well until then, this defeat will still be affecting him for another year.”

Becker also showed some sympathy for Sinner, saying the loss was “brutal.”

