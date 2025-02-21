Boris Becker makes position clear after being questioned on supporting Jannik Sinner amid Italian's doping ban

Boris Becker recently clarified his stance on supporting Jannik Sinner after the World No.1 was banned for three months due to doping. Sinner tested positive for clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, claiming the substance entered his system through a product used by his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, to treat a minor wound.

Ad

An investigation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) ultimately found Sinner not responsible for the Anti-Doping Rule Violations. Initially, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was unsatisfied with the ruling and pushed for a one to two ban, but after further review, they accepted Sinner's explanation and settled on the three-month suspension.

Jannik Sinner's ban is in effect from February 9, 2025, to May 4, 2025 and he will be able to resume official training starting April 13, 2025. However, he is allowed to train with his support staff before April 13, as long as the place where he trains is not in connection with any official tennis associations, the ATP, ITF or the Grand Slams.

Ad

Trending

Sinner being able to train before his suspension ends was supported by Boris Becker. He took to social media and wrote:

“Word," Boris Becker wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In light of this, a social media user asked Becker why he continues support and defend Sinner despite the ban.

“Boris why do you keep defending him when he clearly did something wrong?" a X user asked.

In response, Boris Becker explained that he stands by Jannik Sinner because he believes that the World No.1 did nothing wrong and that it was a member of his team who was to blame.

Ad

“His physician did something wrong if you’re able to read the facts published this week !" Boris Becker posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

What Jannik Sinner has said after receiving his 3-month doping ban

Jannk Sinner pictured speaking at a press conference [Image Source: Getty Images]

Jannik Sinner had addressed his three-month doping suspension he received, in a statement provided to Sky Sports News by his legal team. Sinner expressed that he was relieved that the case, which had been ongoing for nearly a year, had finally been resolved.

Ad

The World No.1 stated that WADA's rules and regulations are important in "protecting" the sport he "loves" and that is why he chose to accept WADA's offer of a three-month suspension in order to put the matter behind him.

“This case had been hanging over me for nearly a year . I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise WADA's strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love . On that basis I have accepted Wada's offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a three-month sanction,” Jannik Sinner said.

Ad

This year, Jannik Sinner has only participated at the 2025 Australian Open, where he defended his title by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final. This victory marked his second Melbourne Major title win and his third Grand Slam title overall.

Looking ahead, upon the completion of his suspension, Sinner is expected to compete at the 2025 Italian Open. His best performance at the tournament came in 2022 when he reached the quarterfinals before being defeated by eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback