Boris Becker offers help to Argentine tennis pro after he opens up about suicidal thoughts & depression

Boris Becker reached out to an Argentine tennis pro after he opened up about his battle with depression in an emotionally charged message. The 28-year-old also admitted to having 'suicidal thoughts' in his honest message.

Federico Gomez has been playing professional tennis for over a decade and reached his career-high ranking of 133 this year. Though he enjoyed the most successful season of his career last year, winning three Challenger titles, he also suffered some of the toughest moments of his life off the court. In an emotional message on Instagram, Gomez opened up about his battle with depression.

"The last 6 months have been some of the hardest I've ever had to live as a human being. Living with thoughts of leaving tennis completely, of really questioning myself if all this is really worth it, and even repeatedly suicidal thoughts of not wanting to live anymore and leave this world."

However, things have taken a tumble for the Agetine, who has only managed to qualify for the main draw of the Brisbane International so far into the year.

"I don't write this looking for some minute of fame, but I do it so you know and understand that we all have internal struggles that we are living despite not being shown or hidden in the day-to-day."

Fortunately, Gomez expressed optimism toward the end of his message stating that he would work towards getting emotional wellness.

"I will try to regain that natural joy that characterized me and mainly feel good about myself again knowing that it's okay not to be okay. I'm still looking for the best version of me. I will work towards that emotional wellness I once felt."

Tennis legend Boris Becker took to X to offer help to Federico Gomez.

"God bless Federico ! If I can help in any way , contact me on my Instagram!"

Boris Becker is highly active on social media and often offers words of encouragement to the current crop of players, who open up about their struggles.

Boris Becker sends Thanasi Kokkinakis 'good luck' after Aussie opens up about 'toughest challenge to date'

Aussie superstar Thanasi Kokkinakis was last seen in action at the 2025 Australian Open where he competed in singles as well as doubles. In singles, he lost a five-setter to Jack Draper and had to retire mid-match in doubles due to an injury. On February 27, Kokkinakis took to X to give an injury update:

"Been struggling for a little while with this… Probably my toughest challenge to date. Trying to find answers to a ongoing Pec injury that I haven’t been able to fix. Let’s see how this goes.🤞🏼 Thankyou for all your ongoing support."

Boris Becker offered words of encouragement for the Aussie:

"Good luck with the rehabilitation!"

Boris Becker also congratulated Andrey Rublev and Mirra Andreeva when the two won titles on the same day.

