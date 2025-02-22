Boris Becker reacts to Andrey Rublev & Mirra Andreeva winning titles in Qatar & Dubai within minutes of each other

Russian tennis stars Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev are making rounds over the internet after winning big titles in their respective tournaments on the same day. Shortly after their heroics, Geman legend Boris Becker congratulated both players.

The 17-year-old Andreeva competed in the women's singles final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she squared off against Clara Tauson on Saturday. She dominated her Danish opponent 7-6(7), 6-1 to clinch her only second WTA title. On the same day, within a difference of a few minutes, Andrey Rublev also stood atop the podium after competing at the finals of the 2025 Qatar Open.

He had a terrific showdown against Jack Draper, where he toppled him with a score of 7-5, 5-7, 6-1. Shortly after the players bagged their titles almost together, this caught the eye of the former tennis player, Boris Becker. He reshared a post from Tennis Letter, which carried a picture of Mirra and Andrey together and a caption that read:

"Andrey Rublev and Mirra Andrev lifting trophies on the same day."

Reacting to this, Becker wrote:

"A good day for Mirra & Andrey!!!"

Following this triumph, Andreeva thanked herself for the win during the trophy presentation and revealed that this match was not an easy one for her.

"Last but not least I'd like to thank me. I know what I've been dealing with so I want to thank me for always believing in me I want to thank me for never quitting and always dealing with the pressure. Today was not easy but I chose to be there 100% so I thank myself for that," Mirra Andreeva said.

Mirra Andreeva made her feelings known about reaching her goal

In the post-match press conference of the Dubai Tennis Championships, Mirra Andreeva revealed that she had fixed a goal for herself to reach the Top 10 by the end of this year. However, with her incredible win at the tournament, she achieved her goal early and opened up about reaching this milestone.

"This is incredible. I set a goal for myself to be in top 10 by the end of the year. It’s just February and I’ve made it. This is something incredible for me and I'm super happy with the way I was playing today, and I was hella nervous. I think you could see during the match," Mirra Andreeva said (as quoted by Tennis.com).

Along with this in the press conference, she also opened up about her dream of having a press conference with a WTA 1000 trophy on her side.

“I’ve been dreaming of having a press conference with a [WTA 1000] trophy by my side, so finally it happened. But I saw winners drinking a glass of champagne. It’s a pity that I’m still 17,” Mirra Andreeva told reporters (as quoted by Ubitennis.net).

Mirra Andreeva is set to debut in the top 10 of next week's WTA rankings and will become the first 17-year-old player to achieve this feat since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007.

