"Boris Becker had the perfect 'Did that m*****er just?' face" - Tennis fans reminisce about Roger Federer's SABR against Novak Djokovic at Cincinnati

A clip of Roger Federer employing his famed 'SABR' tactic against Novak Djokovic in the 2015 Cincinnati Open final recently went viral on the internet.

Eight years ago, Roger Federer routed his arch-rival Novak Djokovic in straightforward fashion in their championship-match encounter, winning 7-6(1), 6-3. More remarkably, the Swiss maestro didn't face a single break point on his serve during the title clash.

Although the-then 34-year-old was typically sharp on his serve that week, it was his return tactics that made the Cincinnati final interesting. At 1-1 in the first set, the Fed Express would introduce the tennis universe to his signature move — 'Sneak Attack By Roger (SABR)'.

With Novak Djokovic serving from the Ad-side, the Swiss moved into the court just as the Serb finished his service motion. Roger Federer picked off a relatively underpowered second serve early before approaching the net. Djokovic, however, was not prepared to retrieve the ball, pushing his next shot into the net.

The American crowd broke into a rapturous applause as Federer won the point sneakily (no pun intended). The camera then panned to Djokovic's box, where Boris Becker looked rather flummoxed.

Roger Federer's SABR tactic was unsuccessful in the 2015 US Open against Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer (L) and Novak Djokovic at the 2015 US Open trophy ceremony

Roger Federer enjoyed an emphatic campaign in Cincinnati that week, not dropping a single service game en route to winning his 24th ATP Masters 1000 title. In fact, the Swiss faced only three break points all week long (all three of them came during his quarterfinal win against Feliciano Lopez).

Federer would bring back the SABR tactic against Novak Djokovic a few weeks later at the 2015 US Open final. The Swiss' sneaky returns didn't retain their potency against the Serb in New York, though.

After dropping the first set, the Fed Express would employ the tactic against his arch-rival at 2-1 in the second set. He was, however, passed by the Serbinator on both of the occasions he rushed the net off a quick-strike return.

Djokovic, meanwhile, won that game with relative ease, before completing a gutsy 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win over Federer to nab his third Major title of 2015.

