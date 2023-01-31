Boris Becker picks his 'favorite' moment from Australian Open 2023, ft. Novak Djokovic leaping into his box to celebrate with the team

Boris Becker has said that Novak Djokovic winning the 2023 Australian Open is his favorite moment of the tournament.

The Serb beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets (6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5)) to win his tenth title at Melbourne Park and 22nd Grand Slam, moving level with all-time leader Rafael Nadal.

Becker, who coached the Serb from 2013-2016 and helped him win six Grand Slams, said that his charge's triumph is the highlight of the tournament for him.

"I have to pick Novak Djokovic, his 10th Australian Open win and 22nd major altogether," said Becker.

The six-time Grand Slam winner said that Djokovic jumping into his box and letting out his emotions are moments he will never forget.

"The moment he won the match point and later jumped into his box. There was a moment where you only saw his brother and his mother over him and he was lost in emotion and started to cry. Moments we will never forget," he added.

With the win, Djokovic improved to 12-0 on the year and returned to World No. 1.

"Just a huge pride and satisfaction that I feel at the moment" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said that it's a matter of huge 'pride' and 'satisfaction' to win his tenth title at the Australian Open.

In his post-match press conference, the World No. 1 said that the run to the title was very emotionally taxing for him, and he collapsed after giving hugs to his brother and mother. He said:

"Yeah, just a huge pride and satisfaction that I feel at the moment. Of course, when I went into my box, I just think emotionally collapsed there and teared up, especially my mother and my brother, when I gave them a hug because up to that moment, I was not allowing myself to, I guess, be distracted with things off the court or whatever was happening in dealing with an injury, things happening off the court, as well, that could easily have been a big disturbance to my focus, to my game."

He continued:

"It required enormous mental energy really to stay present, to stay focused, to take things day by day, and really see how far I can go," he said.

The Serb added that the 2023 Australian Open was a 'positive' experience for him after his deportation in 2022 due to his vaccination status.

"Of course, considering last year's event, I was a bit more nervous coming into Australia, didn't know how I was going to be received by the people. But overall it was a very positive experience," he added.

Djokovic has now won his last 28 matches at Melbourne Park, improving to 89-8 overall.

