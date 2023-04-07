Former tennis World No. 1 Boris Becker recently shared a video of John McEnroe, Michael Chang, Andy Rodick and Andre Agassi playing pickleball on his social media.

In the video, the four tennis icons can be seen showcasing their skills on the pickleball court, which has left many viewers surprised and impressed.

"Pickle ball! Looks very interesting..." Boris Becker wrote as a caption to his story.

Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It can be played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, either indoors or outdoors, and on a court that is smaller than a tennis court.

Becker's post sparked a conversation on social media about the growing popularity of pickleball and its potential to become the next big racquet sport. Many fans of the sport were thrilled to see a tennis legend like Becker show an interest in pickleball, and some expressed hope that more tennis players would give the sport a try.

Becker's post comes at a time when tennis players have been looking for new ways to stay active and engaged during the off-season. Pickleball offers a fun and challenging alternative to traditional tennis, and it is easy to see why so many players are starting to take an interest in the sport.

Boris Becker supports Romelu Lukaku in the fight against racism

Boris Becker also recently came forward in support of Romelu Lukaku's fight against racism. Becker himself experienced racial abuse when he took part in the Black Lives Matter campaign in 2020. He was targeted with angry comments on Twitter for appearing in an anti-racism demonstration in London.

"We will always support you," Boris Becker said in response to a post by Lukaku decrying racism in football.

Lukaku was the victim of racial abuse during his team's recent Coppa Italia semifinal tie against Juventus. Despite the abuse, the in-form Inter Milan striker scored a goal to secure a crucial draw for his team and keep their hopes of progressing to the final alive.

The racism incident, however, has sparked outrage in the football community, and there have been calls for stricter punishments for offenders. Lukaku has also received support from his fellow players, including Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, who said that the responsibility lies with both players and fans to combat racism.

