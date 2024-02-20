Boris Becker reacts to speculations of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking over as interim manager for Bayern Munich

A stunned Boris Becker has reacted to speculations of former Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joining Bayern Munich as their interim manager.

The news comes in after pressure continues to mount on Tomas Tuchel, the current manager of the German giants, following their disappointing 3-2 loss to Vfl Bochum on Sunday (February 18).

Bayern currently sit second in the league, eight points behind rivals Bayer Leverkusen, led by Xabi Alonso.

The German outfit has been unstoppable in the league since 2013 and has won every single crown ever since. Their current run of form has become a serious cause for concern, with the club hierarchy beginning to look elsewhere for solutions to keep their 11-year legacy intact.

Amongst the various names on the radar including Zinedine Zidane and Xabi Alonso, former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also appeared as a surprise candidate.

While Zidane and Alonso look like end-of-season options, Solskjaer is being monitored as a possible interim solution should they be forced to relive Tuchel before the end of the ongoing campaign.

A baffled Boris Becker responded to the news via social media, reacting rather perplexed at the news.

"What?!?" Becker exclaimed via his Instagram account.

Solskjaer has been without a managerial job for roughly three seasons now after being sacked by Manchester United in November 2021. During his time with the Red Devils, he stood in charge for a total of 168 games out of which he won 97, drew 37, and lost 40, with an overall win % of 54.17.

Solskjaer's biggest coups included guiding them to the 2021 Europa League final and second in the league during the 2020/21 season.

He currently plies his trade as a UEFA Technical Observer who attends and draws reports of games during the season.

Alexander Zverev open to Boris Becker becoming his coach

Boris Becker and Alexander Zverev on stage at an event in Germany back in 2021 - Getty Images

World No. 6 Alexander Zverev recently hinted at the possibility of Boris Becker joining his team as his coach during an interview but admitted that the latter's inability to travel to some countries could prove to be a hindrance, just like it affected his previous partnership with Holger Rune.

Becker previously coached Danish rising star Holger Rune for five months before calling it quits with immediate effect, citing travel as the biggest concern.

Zverev, meanwhile, parted ways with Spanish legend Sergi Bruguera in May last year and is currently being coached by his father Alexander Zverev Snr.

When asked about the possibility of hiring Becker to his team by the German press agency DPA, Zverev responded:

“There is always the chance, there always has been.”

“If you think about bringing in someone like Boris, it’s to win the big tournaments. And of course the coach has to be there at the big tournaments.”