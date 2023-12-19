"Boris Becker is returning better than Novak Djokovic" - German hitting back at Nick Kyrgios and telling him to 'respect the past' amuses fans

Boris Becker and Nick Kyrgios carried on their social media feud on Tuesday, with the German responding to Kyrgios' jibe about yesteryear players with a no-punches-pulled retaliation.

In an earlier interview, Kyrgios opined that the game was "so slow" back in the days and that legends of the past would struggle against the more physical and faster modern-day players.

Becker countered on social media, making fun of Kyrgios for not being as accomplished as the ones he was badmouthing and criticizing the Aussie for making so much noise about a sport he evidently hates. The 28-year-old shot back, throwing shade at the German legend for his stint in prison and lambasting him for having a big ego.

Speaking to Eurosport Germany's 'Das Gelbe vom Ball' now, Boris Becker stoked the fire, imploring Kyrgios to respect the past and say "thank you" to the old pros who helped get tennis to the place where it is today.

"We live in a democracy. Everyone can think what he wants. You have to have respect for the past and simply say 'thank you' out loud that these old pros existed, because without them the tennis circus would no longer exist."

"Let me start with Australia. Rod Laver, Ken Roswall, John Newcombe, Ken Roach - the gladiators of the Australian tennis scene. Then I have to mention Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt. They were all number one, they won Grand Slam tournaments. I go further in the generational question and say: 70s, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg, then Ivan Lendl came along," Boris Becker said.

The six-time Grand Slam champion named champions from the likes of Rod Laver, Ken Roswall and Pat Rafter to John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg, himself, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi, asserting that without them Kyrgios would not have been able to make a living from the sport today.

"I did play a bit in the 80s, but there was (Stefan) Edberg, (Mats) Wilander. The 90s were (Andre) Agassi, (Pete) Sampras. All these players make it possible for Nick Kyrgios not to play tennis at all this year and still be able to make a living from tennis," Boris Becker said.

The former World No. 1's comments amused fans on social media, who sided with the German and praised him for shutting Nick Kyrgios down with a "spot on" explanation.

"Boris is returning better than Novak..." one fan joked.

Expand Tweet

"Looks like Boris just ended the conversation," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Try to not hide any more assets" - Nick Kyrgios responds to Boris Becker criticism

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios responded to Boris Becker on social media, referring to himself as one of the "most watched players outside the Big-3" in the last decade. He also believes that he has brought more fans to the sport and created his own legacy off the court.

The Aussie could not resist making one final parting shot at Becker, quipping that he should try not to "hide any more assets" -- a reference to his bankruptcy claim that landed the German in jail for eight months last year.

"Uhhh what? I’ve been arguably one of the most watched players outside the big three the last decade? Fans around the world and have brought so many more people to the sport. I’ve created my own stuff off the court. Try to not hide any more assets," Kyrgios said.

Expand Tweet