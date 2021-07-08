Boris Becker claims Roger Federer may have played his last match at Wimbledon, says "time doesn't stand still" for anyone

Six-time Major winner Boris Becker was recently invited by the BBC to discuss the fallout from Roger Federer's Wimbledon exit on Wednesday.

Federer suffered one of the worst losses of his career, falling to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The 39-year-old looked flat and physically spent as he was served his first bagel since the 2008 Roland Garros championship match against Rafael Nadal.

The Swiss was subsequently bombarded with questions about his potential retirement, but he didn't give a definitive answer as to what the future holds for him. Weighing in on the topic, Boris Becker claimed he was alarmed by some of the shots hit by Federer during the match.

"I noticed the mishits, awkward-looking points from Roger Federer and obviously the last set of course, 6-0," Becker said. "It’s something we’re never seen from him on Centre Court."

Becker further pointed out that some of the errors Federer made in the match were uncharacteristic given the extent by which he missed. The German went as far as to suggest that the SW19 crowd may have seen the last of Federer.

"He would never ever say if there was a niggle, but I don't know if we will ever see the great man again here," Becker said. "It's normal for everybody to make mistakes but he's a perfectionist. Some of these mistakes were big mistakes."

According to the German, there could be some physical issues behind Federer's error-prone display which nobody else knows about yet.

"He was completely off with his timing," Becker said. "That can happen in a game or two but in his case it was throughout the whole game. We can only wonder what happened, but what we do know is that time does not stand still for any man or woman."

"I don’t want to see Roger Federer lose his last set at Wimbledon 6-0" - Boris Becker

Boris Becker

Boris Becker went on to express hope that Roger Federer will return to Wimbledon in the future, as he doesn't think the eight-time champion deserves to sign off on such a low note.

"I hope so. I don’t want to see him lose his last set at Wimbledon 6-0. But he wasn’t good enough today," Becker said.

Becker also reserved some praise for Hurkacz, who kept his cool despite the magnitude of the occasion.

"For him to keep his composure and not to get flustered or nervous is amazing. That win speaks volumes," Becker said.

Edited by Arvind Sriram