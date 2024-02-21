Boris Becker sent congratulatory wishes to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, on the birth of their second child.

On February 15, Kohli and Anushka welcomed his second child, son Akaay. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, also have a daughter, Vamika, born in 2021.

Kohli and Sharma took to social media on February 20, to share the special news.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives," they wrote in a joint statement.

German tennis legend Becker was delighted by the news and congratulated Virat Kohli and his wife on the new addition to the family.

"Many congratulations to you and particularly to your wife for the good news !!!" the six-time Grand Slam champion wrote on X.

Virat Kohli previously revealed he was starstruck by Boris Becker

Boris Becker pictured with Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena at Wimbledon 2015, which was also attended by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is an avid tennis watcher and has often interacted with legends such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The Indian has also attended several Grand Slam events, including Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

In an interview in 2023, Kohli shared his fascination for the sport, saying that he was inspired by the tennis greats. He, however, recalled that while he was excited to meet Federer, he wasn’t “starstruck” the way he was when he unexpectedly crossed paths with Boris Becker in London.

"We were in London, I don't remember the year, but we went to a restaurant to eat food and Boris Becker was standing there," he recalled.

"And I'm a huge tennis fan. I mean, I've met Roger Federer and everyone and I really get inspired by all these guys. But because I got to meet Roger through people, I wasn't starstruck," he continued. "I mean I was really excited obviously; my heart was beating fast."

When recounting his experience of being in the same room as Becker, Virat Kohli said that he was “bubbling inside.” He added that he couldn’t muster up the courage to interact with the former World No. 1 since he was having a meal.

"But when I saw Boris Becker just standing there randomly... because it was unexpected right? I was bubbling inside. But I didn't go to say anything. Nothing, I just couldn't do it. He was having a meal, I didn't feel like going to him and disturbing him. No chance! I just saw him and I was just happy with that," Kohli said.

Kohli’s account caught the eye of Becker. The German legend acknowledged the cricketer’s sentiment.

“Love you, too [Love U 2],” he wrote on Instagram at the time.