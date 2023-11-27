"Love you too" - Boris Becker reacts to Virat Kohli 'bubbling inside' upon seeing him despite not being 'starstruck' by Roger Federer

Boris Becker has responded to Virat Kohli's anecdote about encountering him at a restaurant in London, as the Indian cricketer detailed his contrasting reactions upon meeting Roger Federer compared to his experience with Becker.

An avid tennis fan, Kohli has often expressed his fondness for the sport and has been known to attend events such as the Wimbledon Championships. In a recent interview, the Indian recounted his experience of spotting Becker at a London restaurant.

Kohli recalled being completely overcome with excitement upon noticing the six-time Grand Slam champion. He contrasted this reaction to his experience of meeting Roger Federer, stating that he hadn't felt as "starstruck" by the Swiss legend.

However, the 35-year-old clarified that while he was thrilled to meet Federer, the unexpectedness of his encounter with Becker prompted a more intense reaction. Kohli also disclosed that he hadn't approached the German during his meal but found satisfaction from merely seeing him.

"We were in London, I don't remember the year, but we went to a restaurant to eat food and Boris Becker was standing there and I'm a huge tennis fan right. I mean, I've met Roger Federer and everyone and I really get inspired by all these guys but because I got to meet Roger through people I wasn't starstruck. I mean I was really excited obviously, my heart was beating fast," he said.

"But when I saw Boris Becker just standing there randomly because it was unexpected right? I was like bubbling inside but I didn't go to say anything. Nothing, I just couldn't do it. He was having a meal, I didn't feel like going to him and disturbing him. No chance! I just saw him and I was just happy with that," he added.

Boris Becker reshared a clip of Virat Kohli's interview on social media and expressed his admiration for the Indian.

"Love U 2," he posted on his Instagram story.

Boris Becker reacts to Roger Federer’s tearful reaction to blind Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli's performance at Zurich concert

Roger Federer was recently invited on stage by famous tenor Andrea Bocelli during a live concert at Hallenstadion in Zurich. Hailing the 20-time Grand Slam champion as a "living legend," Bocelli dedicated the closing number to the Swiss.

"Among us tonight is a living legend, Roger Federer. For me it’s an honor to dedicate the last aria to him, for the emotions that he gave to everybody. And I would like to have him on stage here," Bocelli said.

The former World No. 1 was deeply moved by Bocelli's gesture as he burst into tears during the Italian's masterful rendition of his song 'Nessun Dorma.'

Boris Becker fondly reacted to the Swiss legend's emotional display on social media.

"Emotional scenes from Zurich...," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

