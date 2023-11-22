"Emotional scenes" - Boris Becker reacts to Roger Federer’s tearful reaction to blind Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli's performance at Zurich concert

Boris Becker recently reacted to Roger Federer’s tearful reaction to blind Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s performance in Zurich. The former World No. 1 shared a video of Federer crying on stage with Bocelli and called it "emotional scenes".

Federer, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, recently made an appearance at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, where he joined Bocelli for his closing number of the night, "Nessun Dorma". The 20-time Grand Slam champion stood by Bocelli’s side as he sang the powerful lyrics, which translated to "None shall sleep".

The 42-year-old was visibly moved by Bocelli’s rendition of the famous aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot. He could not hold back his tears and hugged the singer.

Becker, six-time Grand Slam champion and a former coach of Novak Djokovic, tweeted his appreciation for the Swiss’ display of emotions on Tuesday, November 21.

"Emotional scenes from Zurich…" Becker wrote on X(formerly Twitter).

Roger Federer previously joined Coldplay’s "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich and sang with Chris Martin and the band on stage. He also went to Sir Elton John’s "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" concert at Hallenstadion in Zurich.

"The world hasn't seen anything like that yet" - Boris Becker on Roger Federer’s unparalleled legacy

Roger Fedrer and Boris Becker at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards

Boris Becker spoke highly of Roger Federer’s legacy in tennis in an interview with Eurosport earlier this year. He said that the Swiss is a representative of both tennis and sports as a whole with a skill set that is unprecedented in the world.

The 42-year-old bid farewell to tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup, where he played his last doubles match with Rafael Nadal. His farewell match was filled with emotional exchanges between him, Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

"Maybe the sports ambassador, not just tennis ambassador. The world hasn't seen anything like that yet. You can take footballers and basketball players and track and field athletes. This total package Roger - and then he also grew up in neutral Switzerland," Becker said.

The German said that the Swiss’ achievements so far have been "perfect" and that they are all "too good to be true", adding that such a thing will never witnessed again in tennis.

"With Roger, everything is so perfect, almost too good to be true. That will never happen again in tennis and that is also why tennis has become such a global sport. Good luck to the guys who want to take over," Becker said.

