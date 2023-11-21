WATCH: Roger Federer moved to tears during emotional on-stage moment with blind Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at Zurich concert

Tennis icon Roger Federer was recently reduced to tears during his on-stage appearance with blind Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Federer remained active on the men's tennis circuit from 1998 to 2022. During his time on the court, he won a staggering 20 Grand Slam tournaments, six year-end championships, and 28 ATP Masters 1000 titles. The Swiss maestro also held the top position in the ATP rankings for 310 weeks, the second-most by a man.

After calling it a day in September of 2022, Federer has been enjoying his life, especially with music stars. In July of 2023, he joined British rock band Coldplay during a live concert in Zurich. The Swiss also met singer and pianist Elton John.

Most recently, the 42-year-old graced the stage with blind tenor Andrea Bocelli at Hallenstadion in Zurich. After being invited on stage, he stood by Bocelli while the latter sang 'Nessun Dorma'.

Federer was so moved by Bocelli's closing number of the night that he broke out in tears in front of the huge crowd. He later hugged the Italian and accompanied him off the stage.

You can watch the emotional moment below:

Expand Tweet

Roger Federer's daughter motivated him to share the stage with Coldplay

Laver Cup 2023 - Day 2

After attending a Coldplay concert in July this year, Roger Federer revealed that it was one of his daughters who motivated him to take a leap of faith and join the band on stage. He said:

"It was I got the invitation from Chris Martin from Coldplay. He said, 'Don't you want to come up on stage tomorrow?' I was in Zurich at the time I just came back from an Elton John concert you know stuff you just do when you don't have much to do anymore."

"I looked at my daughter and I told her, 'Do you think I should be going on stage to do this?' And she was half-asleep, but told me, 'Of course, papa, you only live once,'" the Swiss added.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion joked about ending his short-lived music career on a high.

"Of course, I enjoyed it after. But, you know, I don't need sometimes those anxiety moments anymore. I'm just happy and quite content to be away from it all, but I finished on top, you know, this is my music career. I ended it right there, I dropped the mic," Federer added.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins