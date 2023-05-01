Tennis legend Boris Becker has shown his support for Liverpool after they secured a vital 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, April 30. Becker, a close friend of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, took to social media to share his joy for the Reds.

He posted a picture of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota on his social media. Jota scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time at Anfield after Spurs made it 3-3 after being 3-0 down.

“YNWA” (You’ll Never Walk Alone), the club’s anthem and motto:eBecker wrote

He also shared a video of Klopp celebrating on the pitch after the final whistle on his social media. The clip showed Klopp pumping his fists on the field towards the Anfield crowd in his typical celebration.

"That's how we like it boss": he wrote on his Instagram story

Liverpool’s victory over Tottenham moved them into fifth place in the Premier League table, demoting Spurs to sixth place. Manchester City currently lead the table.

Becker, who won three Wimbledon titles and six Grand Slams in total, has been a loyal fan of Klopp and Liverpool for years. He once revealed that the German manager tried to visit him while he was in prison in the UK for bankruptcy fraud.

Tennis great Boris Becker praises Liverpool's unbeaten PL run under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's recent run of five unbeaten games in the Premier League has caught the attention of tennis legend Boris Becker, who has heaped praise on manager Jurgen Klopp. The streak began with a goalless draw against Chelsea on April 5, followed by a 2-2 draw against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

The Reds then dominated Leeds United 6-1 before edging out Nottingham Forest 3-2. On May 26, they secured a 2-1 win over West Ham United with goals from Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip.

Becker, who is a passionate football fan, took to social media to express his admiration for Klopp and the team's performance. The German tennis star did not mention any specific player or highlight any particular moment. However, he did commend Klopp for his leadership and dedication to the club.

"Word," he wrote on his Instagram story

Liverpool are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand. The Reds look likely to miss the UEFA Champions League next season and will hope to make it to the Europa League at least.

