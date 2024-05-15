Boris Becker thrilled about Rafael Nadal reportedly edging closer to French Open 2024 participation

Rafael Nadal is going to reach Paris and will look to participate in the forthcoming Roland Garros. The reports later garnered a positive reaction from six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker.

Nadal defeated Belgium's Zizou Bergs in the first round of the Italian Open. However, he lost to seventh-seeded Hubert Hurcakz in the second round at Foro Italico.

The Spaniard was skeptical about his participation in Roland Garros. After getting eliminated from the Italian Open, he reiterated in the post-match press conference that he was not certain about the decision and that he would try his best to be in the clay court Slam. He was quoted as saying:

"Probably one is to say, Okay, I am not ready, I am not playing enough well. Then is the moment to take a decision in terms of not playing Roland Garros. Another is accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks.The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today. But if I have to say what's my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I going to say be in Roland Garros and try my best," said Nadal.

His recent itinerary, as reported by AS, reveals that the Mallorcan will persist in training at the Rafael Nadal Academy to ensure he attains peak fitness ahead of the French Open. The news further reached legendary player Boris Becker, who expressed excitement with a two-word reaction on social media.

"Good news," wrote Becker.

Expand Tweet

Becker has consistently shown his support for Nadal by actively sharing any videos or news related to the Spaniard on social media platforms.

Rafael Nadal doesn't want to repeat what transpired in Barcelona and Madrid

The Netflix Slam, A Live Netflix Sports Event

Rafael Nadal expressed more thoughts on his French Open participation while speaking to France TV. The Spaniard disclosed that he doesn't want to repeat what transpired in Barcelona and Madrid. He also expressed his consideration to grace the claycourt Major, despite the slim possibility.

"I don’t want to feel helpless like I did in Barcelona or Madrid. If there’s a 0.01% chance (that I can be competitive in Roland Garros), then I sure want to try to play; if not, then I prefer to keep all of the happy memories," he said.

Before participating in the Italian Open, Nadal reached the second round at the Barcelona Open and fourth round at the Madrid Open. If he participates, the 37-year-old would be vying for a record 15th French Open title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback