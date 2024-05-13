With the 2024 French Open fast approaching, attention has shifted to whether Rafael Nadal will grace the claycourt Major. Following his exit from the Italian Open, his final preparatory event in the lead-up to Roland Garros, the Spaniard shared an insight into his mindset regarding his potential participation.

Nadal's campaign at the Masters 1000 event in Rome ended in the second round, with Hubert Hurkacz claiming a resounding 6-1, 6-3 victory in just over 90 minutes. His early exit from the Italian Open followed his second-round loss at the Barcelona Open and his run to the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Amid fans' clamoring for him to bid for his record-extending 15th title at the French Open, the 22-time Grand Slam champion expressed his willingness to compete at the claycourt Major if he had even the slimmest chance of being competitive.

However, Nadal also emphasized his desire to avoid the "helplessness" he experienced during his campaigns in Madrid and Barcelona, explaining that he would rather preserve his "happy" memories of success at Roland Garros if he couldn't maintain a competitive edge.

"I don’t want to feel helpless like I did in Barcelona or Madrid. If there’s a 0.01% chance [that I can be competitive in Roland Garros], then I sure want to try to play; if not, then I prefer to keep all of the happy memories," he told France TV Sport (translated from Spanish).

"The decision is not clear in my mind" - Rafael Nadal on French Open 2024 participation

Following his loss to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Italian Open, Rafael Nadal candidly deliberated his options regarding his participation in the French Open.

The Spaniard acknowledged that he could either accept that he wasn't ready to compete and forgo the claycourt Major, or he could train intensively over the next two weeks to prepare himself.

"Probably one is to say, Okay, I am not ready, I am not playing enough well. Then is the moment to take a decision in terms of not playing Roland Garros," Nadal said in his post-match press conference.

"Another is accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks," he added.

Although the 37-year-old admitted that he was still unclear about his decision, he disclosed that he was leaning towards attempting to deliver his best effort at Roland Garros.

"The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today. But if I have to say what's my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I going to say be in Roland Garros and try my best," he said.

The main draw action of the 2024 French Open is scheduled to commence on May 26.

