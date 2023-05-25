Borna Coric recently expressed his appreciation for fellow tennis player and close friend Donna Vekic for her home-cooked meal.

Coric enjoyed a successful run at the recently concluded Italian Open. Following a bye in the first round, the 15th seed clawed past Thiago Monteiro 4-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(5) to notch his 200th win on the ATP tour.

He defeated Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets before battling past Fabian Marozsan to advance to the quarterfinals in Rome. The Croat was unable to progress further in the tournament, falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

On May 25, Coric took to social media and lavished praise on Vekic's home-cooked salmon dish.

"When the going gets tough.. @donnavekic makes a dinner and going gets easier," he posted on Instagram followed by laughing emojis.

Borna Coric's Instagram story

Vekic reshared Coric's post on social media.

"Chef Donnatella," she wrote on Instagram.

Donna Vekic's Instagram story

"We’ve known each other basically since we started playing tennis" - Donna Vekic on Borna Coric

Borna Coric at the 2023 United Cup

Ahead of the 2023 United Cup, Borna Coric and Donna Vekic sat down for an interview with ATP and opened up about their close friendship which dates back to their childhood.

“I think it was almost 20 years ago, so I don’t remember a lot, but we’ve known each other basically since we started playing tennis. We’ve been together for our whole career," Vekic said.

Coric recalled his first meeting with the World No. 22 and joked that he had found her "arrogant" in their junior days.

“I remember her, we were playing under-10s in Zagreb. I didn’t like her much back then actually, back then she was very nervous, very arrogant as well, but now she changed," he said.

Vekic responded by saying that she was not arrogant, after which she continued to reflect on their decade-long friendship.

“I don’t remember being arrogant! We’ve been friends for a very long time, and I think it’s maybe the last couple of years that we are even closer than before. We’ve spent almost every week together on Tour [over the years] so it’s good to have a close friend," Vekic replied.

Poll : 0 votes