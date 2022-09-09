"I think our fashion is still miles ahead of yours"- Donna Vekic and Borna Coric involved in Twitter banter

Borna Coric and Donna Vekic were involved in some banter on Twitter. The World No. 29 posted a picture of himself, Vekic and someone from his team named Yianni, with the caption reading:

"Scrolling through my photos and just realized Yianni and @DonnaVekic buy their dresses in the same boutique."

Donna Vekic retweeted Borna Coric's post, saying that their fashion sense was better than the Cincinnati champion's.

"I think our fashion is still miles ahead of yours," the WTA World No. 84 wrote.

How have Borna Coric and Donna Vekic fared this season?

Coric won his maiden Masters 1000 title this season

Borna Coric returned to action this season after taking a year-plus long hiatus from tennis due to a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old suffered early exits in a number of tournaments on the ATP tour and competed on the ATP Challenger tour before reaching the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Borna Coric's finest hour of the season came at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Croat beat Lorenzo Musetti in the first round before scripting one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by defeating Rafael Nadal in the second round.

He then beat Roberto Bautista-Agut to seal his place in the quarterfinals, where he triumphed over Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 25-year-old then beat Cameron Norrie in the semifinals before defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final to win his maiden Masters 1000 crown.

Borna Coric thus became the lowest-ranked player to ever win a Masters 1000 title and his ranking rose from 152 to 29th in the world. Unfortunately, he suffered a second-round exit at the US Open at the hands of Jenson Brooksby.

Coric will be eager to produce some good performances to rise up the rankings during the final few months of the season.

Vekic, on the other hand, has won only five out of 14 matches so far this season. The Croat's best outing came at the Birmingham Classic, where she had to qualify for the main draw. She reached the quarterfinals following wins over Coco Vandeweghe and Caty McNally. Here, she lost to Sorana Cirstea.

Vekic lost in the opening round of Wimbledon and the second round of the Citi Open. She followed it up by suffering another first-round exit at the Canadian Open before being unable to qualify for the main draw of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The 26-year-old then competed at the US Open and lost 7-5, 6-3 to 18th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the first round.

