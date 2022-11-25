Borna Coric's Jose Mourinho-like 'coaching' from stands in Davis Cup Finals amuses Serena Williams

Borna Coric is juggling dual roles at the ongoing Davis Cup Finals – as a player and as a 'coach.'

In a video posted by the Croatian on his social media accounts, he can be seen passionately cheering for his team from the stands, rising to his feet as he gestured, clapped and motivated them. He captioned the post by equating himself to renowned football coach Jose Mourinho.

"When your inner @josemourinho wakes up. Great day for the team yesterday," posted Borna Coric on Instagram.

Among those who were entertained by the World No. 26's actions was 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

"OMG hahahahahaha," replied Serena Williams on Coric's Instagram post.

Coric notched a win over Roberto Bautista Agut before countryman Marin Cilic wrapped up the tie with a win against Pablo Carreno Busta to help Croats beat Spain 2-0 and reach their sixth semifinal at the event, where they will take on Alex de Minaur-led Australia. The other Final Four battle is between Italy and Canada.

When Borna Coric honored friend Serena Williams' impact on aspiring tennis players, including himself

Coric in action against Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna this year.

Borna Coric was among the recipients of Serena Williams' lasting influence on the sport of tennis. He made that known when the 23-time Grand Slam champion bid goodbye to her storied career at the US Open this year.

"Dear @serenawilliams, you are truly one of the greatest our sport has ever had. [The] impact] you made on kids around the world (including myself) is limitless. Thank you for that," wrote the 26-year-old Borna Coric on Twitter.

Coric also lauded the 41-year-old's greatness off the court and expressed gratitude that he could consider her his friend.

"Knowing you, I can say that your greatness expands off the court as well. I am happy to call you my friend," said Coric.

Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam winner.

Coric and Williams showed glimpses of their friendship through some of their exchanges on social media. Previously, the tennis great celebrated the Croat's win over Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna last month by replying to his Instagram post.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes