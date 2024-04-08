"Both of my children are born here...home for more than 15 years" - Novak Djokovic on feeling a 'bit more pressure' at Monte-Carlo

Novak Djokovic has opened up on why he feels more pressure while playing in Monte-Carlo.

The Serb is in Monte-Carlo right now, and is set to kickstart his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign on Tuesday, April 9. Djokovic, having received a first-round bye, will play the winner of the first-round match between Roman Safiullin and qualifier Jaume Munar.

Djokovic has won the prestigious clay-court event twice; in 2013 (defeated Rafael Nadal in the final) and 2015 (defeated Tomas Berdych in the final). The 24-time Grand Slam winner also finished as the runner-up in 2009 and 2012, losing on both occasions to Nadal.

During a recent interview, the Serb was asked about the feeling he got from Monte-Carlo. He responded by speaking up on his familiarity with the city because his children (son Stefan and daughter Tara) were born there.

"A feeling of home environment. You know, both of my children are born here and I've been calling this place my residential home for almost - well, more than 15 years. So it's amazing to be back here playing in a tournament that is played in a club where I've spent countless hours of training," Djokovic said.

The ATP World No. 1 went on to talk about his familiarity with the people who work behind the scenes at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, the tournament's venue. However, Djokovic admitted that once the event started, he felt more pressure to perform because of his long association with the place and its people.

"I know the grounds people. I know everybody in the management of the club so it's really nice to see. I mean the club is obviously a completely different environment during the tournament. Yeah, it's always very exciting. It also adds a little bit more pressure of succeeding and doing well in the home environment in front of people that are close to you," Djokovic added.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are in the same half of the Monte-Carlo Masters draw

Novak Djokovic (L) and Carlos Alcaraz (R) at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Djokovic and Alcaraz produced of the most entertaining matches in men's tennis last year. While the Spaniard got the better of the Serb in the final of the Wimbledon Championships, it was Djokovic who came out on top across the Cincinnati Open and the Nitto ATP Finals.

If both of them make deep runs in Monte-Carlo, they may square off in the semifinals. The Serb and the Spaniard have faced each other on clay on two previous occasions.

In the semifinals of the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open (Djokovic and Alcaraz's first match on the ATP Tour), it was the Spaniard who triumphed. However, in the semis of the 2023 French Open, Djokovic wore Alcaraz down before eventually going on to win his 23rd Grand Slam title.

