"Both kiddos were mesmerized" - Caroline Wozniacki shares glimpses of her kids from parade session

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared a winsome glimpse of her kids amused with a parade on social media.

Wozniacki welcomed her daughter Olivia with her husband and former NBA player, David Lee, on 11 June 2021. On 24 October 2022, she gave birth to her son, James Wozniacki Lee.

Both Wozniacki and her husband Lee have never shied away from sharing endearing details of their kids on social media, amassing a lot of love from their followers.

On Monday, September 18, the Dane took to Instagram to share a video of her daughter watching a parade. The two-year-old, along with her brother, seemed to be ‘mesmerized’ as they sat and enjoyed watching the parade with their mother.

“Both kiddos were mesmerized with the parade,” Wozniacki wrote along with the video.

Caroline Wozniacki via Instgram Story

Wozniacki also posted a picture of daughter Olivia gleefully smiling for the camera, dressed in an adorable outfit with an American flag in her hand.

Caroline Wozniacki via Instagram Story

The former World No.1 returned to professional tennis after announcing her retirement in 2020. Wozniacki had a long run in the 2023 US Open as a wildcard entrant.

She reached the fourth round before eventual champion Coco Gauff defeated her in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 1-6. She had also participated in the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open earlier this year.

"I want to be like you, I want to play tennis" - Caroline Wozniacki reveals daughter Olivia’s wish

2023 US Open - Day 7

Ahead of what was the first Major after her three-year break, the former World No. 1 had revealed her daughter Olivia’s wishes.

The 2018 Australian Open champion welcomed her first baby within a year of her retirement. The two-year-old is obsessed with the sport, according to Wozniacki, and has even expressed her wish to become a tennis player just like her mother.

“This morning before I went on site as well, she said, ‘Mommy, mommy, can I go with you to work? I want to be like you. I want to play tennis.’” she had said ahead of the New York Major.

Caroline Wozniacki added more insights on her days with the kids before the US Open.

“Those are cute things. I said, ‘We can play tennis in the afternoon.’ I already know what my plans are this afternoon: getting my reps in!” she added

The Dane further talked about the enthusiasm and energy of her two kids while she traveled, saying:

“We went to Montréal and in two days they weren't jet-lagged anymore. They were ready to go, which was really cool to see. I think that's the biggest challenge, just kind of managing that!”