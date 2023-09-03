Caroline Wozniacki recently disclosed that she is spending her time ahead of her US Open match against Coco Gauff by watching her daughter Olivia try her hands at tennis.

Wozniacki, who initially retired from tennis in 2020, recently came out of retirement. After appearances at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, she is now contesting the 2023 US Open as a wildcard entrant.

The former World No. 1 has put in a noteworthy display in New York despite the lack of matches under her belt. She is through to the fourth round with impressive victories over Tatiana Prozorova, two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova, and former Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady.

The Dane is now set to face home hope Coco Gauff, who is one of the favorites for the US Open title.

Ahead of the match, Caroline Wozniacki showed a glimpse of her routine, which includes watching her two-year-old daughter Olivia try her hand at tennis.

“Back to regular scheduled programming this morning,” she wrote, adding a smiling emoji as she shared the video on Instagram.

Wozniacki on Instagram

"I definitely see myself in her" – Caroline Wozniacki on daughter Olivia

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki, who previously revealed that she will be traveling with her family to whichever tournament she goes, has treated fans to several updates on her life as a mother-of-two during her campaign at the US Open.

During her US Open press conferences, she also spoke about her two-year-old daughter Olivia’s love for tennis. The 2018 Australian Open champion said that Olivia is never ready to put her racket down once she starts playing.

“We were there basically in the hotel room until lunch because she wouldn't stop playing tennis. That was interesting (smiling)," she said.

Wozniacki also disclosed her adorable conversation with her daughter, who wants to become just like the former World No. 1.

"This morning before I went on site as well, she said, 'Mommy, mommy, can I go with you to work? I want to be like you. I want to play tennis,'" she previously said.

Caroline Wozniacki noted that she sees traces of herself in her two-year-old. She said that Olivia is determined and also has a temper similar to hers.

“I definitely see myself in her," Wozniacki said. "She’s very determined. She has a bit of a temper. She wants to play tennis. Every morning she wakes up & says ‘Mama, let’s play.’ I have it coming for me, that’s for sure.”

Apart from daughter Olivia, Wozniacki, who is married to former NBA player David Lee, is also a mother to 11-month-old son James.