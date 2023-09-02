"She has a bit of temper; I have it coming for me, that's for sure" - Caroline Wozniacki jokes about seeing shades of her own self in daughter Olivia

Caroline Wozniacki recently stated that she recognizes traces of her own personality in her daughter Olivia. Wozniacki humorously suggested that Olivia seems to have inherited a bit of her temper, which she predicts will become more pronounced in the future.

The former world No.1 staged an impressive comeback at the US Open on Friday, defeating Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to secure a spot in the fourth round.

During a post-match on-court interview, Caroline Wozniacki was asked whether she shared any similarities with her daughter. The Dane answered in the affirmative, revealing that her daughter shares her determination, temper, and love for tennis.

“I definitely see myself in her," Wozniacki said. "She’s very determined. She has a bit of a temper. She wants to play tennis. Every morning she wakes up & says ‘Mama, let’s play.’ I have it coming for me, that’s for sure.”

Wozniacki retired from professional tennis following the 2020 Australian Open. She took a three-year hiatus from the sport, during which she welcomed two children, Olivia and James, with her husband, former NBA player David Lee.

How Caroline Wozniacki has fared on her return

2023 US Open - Day 5

It seems like Caroline Wozniacki never left the sport. The former World No. 1 has played some incredible tennis at the 2023 US Open, beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in straight sets before her remarkable comeback win against Jennifer Brady.

In fact, the win against Brady marked the first time since the 2018 French Open that the Dane has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

Wozniacki made her return to professional tennis at the Canadian Open in early August. She began with a win against Kimberly Birrell in the first round but was ousted by Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second. She also had a challenging outing in the first round of the Cincinnati Open, losing 6-4, 6-4 against Varvara Gracheva.

In New York, Wozniacki's journey began with a victory against qualifier Tatiana Prozorova followed by impressive performances against Kvitova and Brady.

Wozniacki is set to face either Coco Gauff or Elise Mertens in the fourth round of the US Open.