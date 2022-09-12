"Both these two have Rafael Nadal's point in point out mentality" - Tennis world reacts as Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud play out enthralling US Open men's final

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud to win his first-ever Grand Slam title at the US Open and ascend to the No. 1 position in the men's game.

Players and coaches have been reacting to the youngster's extraordinary achievement while also praising losing finalist Ruud for putting on a stellar show.

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver lauded both finalists for an "exceptional" US final, describing them as great sportsmen.

"Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud on an exceptional US Open men's final. Two great sportsmen with many more battles to come," Laver tweeted.

Commentator and analyst Mark Petchey reckoned that both players had Rafael Nadal's "point-in-point-out mentality" while the Norwegian's serve was a less-talked-about strength.

"Both these two have @RafaelNadal point in point out mentality. Ruud serve has been the difference for me to this stage at the right time. Not something that gets talked about enough with Casper," Petchey observed.

Tennis coach Paul Annacone spoke highly of both finalists while stating that he was looking forward to seeing a lot more of the two.

"Just an amazing effort by 19 year old @carlosalcaraz. What a joy to watch, @CasperRuud98, what a great tournament — 2 amazing young stars Bravo, looking forward to the many more chapters !!!!" he tweeted.

Former US Open champion Tracy Austin, whose son Brandon Holt upset Taylor Fritz in the first round, was all praise for the 19-year-old champion and his opponent.

"Congrats @carlosalcaraz on becoming No 1 and winning your 1st Major. Your power, foot speed, mentality, weapons, physicality are incredible! Just the beginning!!" Austin wrote.

"Also, congratulations to @CasperRuud98 for making the @usopen Finals and becoming World #2. Fantastic year, gained valuable experience, confidence, lots of improvement! Bravo!" she added.

“It is something I have dreamt of since I was a kid" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz after winning the 2022 US Open title

Carlos Alcaraz laid down on the court for a few moments before embracing his opponent and climbing the stands to meet his team after winning his maiden Grand Slam title.

During his on-court interview, the understandably-emotional teenager said that it was difficult for him to find the right words to sum up the big moment. He did, however, stress all the hard work that has been put in.

“It is something I have dreamt of since I was a kid. To be No. 1 in the world, to be champion of a Grand Slam, is something I have worked really, really hard. It is tough to talk right now, I have lots of emotions. This is something I have tried to achieve. All the hard work I have done with my team and my family. I am just 19 years old, all the tough decisions have been with my parents and my team as well. It is something that is really special for me," a delighted Carlos Alcaraz said.

