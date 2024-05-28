Danielle Collins opened up about how the support of her close ones, including her boyfriend Bryan Kipp, has been crucial to her success this year. She also shared how Kipp, an engineering major, has been making time for her despite his busy schedule.

Collins is competing at the 2024 French Open. On Monday, May 27, she booked her place in the second round with an impressive 6-3, 6-4 win over her compatriot Caroline Dolehide.

During a conversation with Prakash Amritraj and Steve Weissman of the Tennis Channel following the match, Danielle Collins recalled her early touring days. The American, who is set to draw the curtains on her eight-year-long career later this year, said she initially had a hard time adjusting to the frequent traveling.

"In the beginning of my career, I had a hard time with the travel; I had a lot of stress around travel in general. As much as I did enjoy having new experiences, I think it was hard for me to get comfortable on the road," she confessed.

"I’m an introverted extrovert; I’m someone that likes to be at home with my dog; with my family and friends, and being on the road 35 weeks out of the year was something that was really challenging."

Despite the initial challenges, though, Collins now seems to have found her groove.

"And now I’ve kinda settled into it and have gotten to enjoy it more. It’s been really helpful," she said.

Danielle Collins noted that having her friends and family by her side during tournaments has been an enriching experience. The World No. 10 is joined by her team members and her loved ones, including boyfriend Bryan Kipp, at the French Open.

Collins also shed light on how Kipp’s been adjusting his work schedule to be there for her.

"Ben’s here this week (Ben Maxwell – her part-time coach). My friend Kim is here, which is awesome. She was in Rome as well. It’s really special having them here," the 2022 Australian Open runner-up said.

"Bryan, my boyfriend, has been amazing," she added. "Figuring out his work schedule to also be able to support my career. So that really makes me feel more at home -- the weeks that I have family and friends around."

Danielle Collins on her boyfriend Bryan Kipp and her friends attending her matches: "That's one of the reasons why I did well"

Danielle Collins pictured with her boyfriend Bryan and pet Quincy at 2024 Charelston Open (Image Source: Getty)

Danielle Collins has been on a roll this season – she’s doubled her title count to four, winning the Miami Open and the Charleston Open. She also recently reached the final of the WTA 500 in Strasbourg, coming up short against compatriot Madison Keys.

During her campaigns in Miami and Charleston, Collins enjoyed the support of her friends and family. She previously revealed that her boyfriend, Bryan, specially made the trip to Charleston despite a busy work week. She also had her pet dog, Quincy, by her side that week.

"And I think that’s one of the reasons why I did well in Miami and Charleston," Danielle Collins said during the aforementioned conversation.

"It was because I was close to home, people were coming in on the weekends, I was getting to go to dinner with my friends – getting to catch up; Quincy was there," she recalled, adding, "The weeks that aren’t like that, it can be a little more challenging. So the more that I can make them more comfortable, the more fun I have."

With her loved ones cheering her on from the stands, Danielle Collins hopes to make a deep run at the French Open, where she was the quarterfinalist in 2020. The American, who is in pursuit of her maiden Grand Slam title, will lock horns with Olga Danilovic in the second round on Wednesday.