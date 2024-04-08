Danielle Collins was elated to have her boyfriend Bryan by her side as she lifted her second trophy of the season at the 2024 Charleston Open.

Collins kicked off her campaign in Charleston on the back of winning her biggest career title at the Miami Open. After remarkable victories over Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens, Elise Mertens, and Maria Sakkari, the American beat 2017 champion Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in Sunday’s title clash.

Danielle Collins enjoyed company of her boyfriend Bryan Kipp, who made it just in time to watch it all unfold. The Charleston Open champion was appreciative of Kipp’s presence and made her happiness known during her speech at the trophy ceremony. She also thanked him for always bringing “a big smile” on her face.

"Thank you to my special team over there. Bryan, you had a crazy work week, and you got here just in the nick of time, and have been here the last couple of days supporting me, and always helping and bringing such a big smile on my face," Collins said in her speech.

Apart from her boyfriend, Danielle Collins’ pet dog Quincy, too, joined in the celebration.

"The love of my life, Mr. Q! He started on his road trip last night, late in the evening," she said.

"Mr. Q was so missed this week. So I can’t wait to give him a big-old hug. I know he’s freaking out over there because he sees me, and he’s desperate to get on court. So I’m gonna have to wrap this up," she added.

Following her speech, Kipp joined Collins on the court. The couple was all smiles as they publicly posed together for the first time, with Quincy and the Charleston Open trophy.

Danielle Collins recently shared details of her and boyfriend Bryan Kipp's meet-cute

During her Charleston Open campaign, Danielle Collins shed light on her relationship with Bryan Kipp – a collegiate football player and engineering major from Columbia University.

The former World No. 7 revealed that the pair met at a coffee shop in London, right after her Wimbledon campaign.

"Bryan made the trip from Boston (to Charleston). He's had a really busy work week. We have been going out for a while now. We met at a coffee shop in London so that was pretty exciting," she told Tennis Channel’s Steve Weissman.

"I didn't think I would meet someone at a coffee shop. Who would have thought? Just after the tournament, Wimbledon," Collins added.

The 2022 Australian Open runner-up said that she was delighted when Kipp, whose interest lies in golf, confessed to not following tennis.

"He didn't know anything about tennis, and he didn't know I was a tennis player, which was really nice," she said.

"It's fun to kind of be around someone that has interests in other things and that's not as familiar with the sport because you get to learn and grow with them and help them."

Danielle Collins has announced 2024 to be the final season of her career. In her statement from January, she cited her wish become a mother as one of the reasons for her decision.

