Danielle Collins has expressed frustration with repeated questions about reconsidering her retirement plans in light of her strong showing in the 2024 season.

Collins continued her stellar run at the 2024 Miami Open, securing a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over Caroline Garcia to advance to her second semifinal at the WTA 1000 event, six years after reaching her first. The American was clinical in her performance, striking 22 winners to Garcia's 12 and denying the Frenchwoman a single break point opportunity.

The 30-year-old's success this season carries added significance, as she has announced that this is her last year on tour. Following her Australian Open exit, she shared that she had goals she wanted to accomplish outside of tennis, one of which was having children.

Despite this, Danielle Collins was asked whether she would reconsider retirement if she continued to deliver great results this season. Expressing frustration with the persistent inquiries, she highlighted the perceived double standard, suggesting that a male player wouldn't have to continually justify their decision.

"You know, I find it so interesting, because I kind of felt like when I was announcing my retirement, everyone has been so, like, congratulating me and so excited for me," Danielle Collins said in her post-match press conference.

"But then on the other hand, I feel like I have had to justify my decision a lot. I feel like if I was a guy, I probably wouldn't have to justify it that much," she added.

The American also opened up about her struggle with a chronic inflammatory illness that affected her ability to get pregnant, citing it as a significant factor influencing her decision to end her career.

"No, but I think it's really interesting how in a lot of different situations I have had to kind of justify the reasons behind retirement. I'm living with a chronic inflammatory disease that affects your ability to get pregnant, and so that's, like, a deeply, like, personal situation. I've kind of explained that from time to time," she said.

Danielle Collins: "I'm enjoying my career, but at the end of the day this is a really big life decision"

Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins went on to say that, while she was enjoying competing on tour, her choice to retire extended far beyond her sporting career, describing it as a life decision that should be respected and understood.

"Yeah, I think it's a good question, but I think at the end of the day, like, my choice, like, this is my personal choice. This is so much more to do than just tennis and my career," Danielle Collins said in the same press conference.

"I'm enjoying my career. I'm having a lot of fun. I love coming out here and competing. But at the end of the day, like, this is a really big, like, life decision, and yeah, I think that that should be, like, pretty understandable, yeah," she added.

The American will be up against Jessica Pegula or Ekterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the Miami Open. While Collins has yet to face Alexandrova on tour, she has lost all five of her previous clashes against Pegula.

Should Danielle Collins emerge victorious in her semifinal showdown, she will take on the winner of the match between Victoria Azarenka and Elena Rybakina in a blockbuster title clash at the WTA 1000 event.

