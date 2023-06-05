Brad Gilbert praises Carlos Alcaraz for his form, predicts interesting final week at French Open for the Spaniard

Former tennis player and renowned American coach Brad Gilbert recently hailed Carlos Alcaraz for his impeccable form at the 2023 French Open.

Alcaraz secured a spot in the quarter-finals with a commanding victory against Lorenzo Musetti, triumphing in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The young Spaniard is three wins away from capturing the second Grand Slam title of his career.

Gilbert, who assisted players such as Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Andy Murray in the past, heaped praise on Alcaraz. He also predicted a thrilling finish in Paris.

"Escape from Alcaraz is so solid, the last 2 matches, draw really gets interesting from here," Brad Gilbert tweeted.

As the tournament enters its final stages, the men's draw features some formidable players vying for the prestigious title. Third seed Novak Djokovic, who is also through to the quarter-finals, continues to be a strong contender. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov, and Holger Rune have also shown their prowess in the last few months.

Should Carlos Alcaraz triumph over 2021 runner-up Tsitsipas in the last eight, he would face the formidable challenge of taking on Djokovic in the semi-finals. The potential clash promises to be an intense battle, testing the young Spaniard's mettle against the experienced Serbian.

While fans around the globe are looking forward to this encounter, Brad Gilbert stressed the fact that Alcaraz needs to focus on his next opponent Tsitsipas first.

"Next up potentially E-Z-Pas focus on that 1st," Gilbert wrote.

On the other side of the draw, Holger Rune and Casper Ruud could potentially face each other if they win their respective fourth-round matches. Both players have displayed exceptional form throughout the tournament. It will be an interesting duel given their powerful and dynamic style of play.

The competition remains fierce, with players like Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Yoshihito Nishioka, and Francisco Cerundolo also still in the mix.

"Carlos Alcaraz is one of the biggest obstacles and challenges for any player right now"- Stefanos Tsitsipas

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas recently acknowledged the immense threat posed by his next opponent Carlos Alcaraz in the tennis world. As the two face off in the quarter-finals of the French Open this week, fans can expect a clash of talent, determination, and intensity.

Alcaraz's emergence as a prominent figure in the tennis landscape has made him a force to be reckoned with even among the top players. Tsitsipas highlighted how the top seed has forced everyone else to raise their game.

"Right now he's one of the biggest obstacles and challenges for any player to compete against," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "It pushes us all to be better. Rivalries like this, they are kind of, they are the toughest thing you can get in our sport. Getting to play him as much as possible will eventually give you more chances perhaps to beat him, if that makes sense. You know, I'm looking for those chances myself."

As for their head-to-head battle is concerned, Carlos Alcaraz remains unbeaten against Tsitsipas, winning all four of their previous encounters. Their first meeting took place in the Round of 32 at the 2021 US Open, with the Spaniard prevailing in a gripping five-set battle. They crossed paths again at the Miami Open the following year, where the World No.1 emerged as the winner in the Round of 16.

Alcaraz will also hold the psychological edge in this battle, having defeated Tsitsipas twice on clay. The two clashed in Barcelona in 2022 and 2023, with the Spaniard claiming the victory on both occasions.

It'll be interesting to see if the fifth seed can find a loophole in the Spaniard's game and outlast him this time around. The duo will square off against each other on Tuesday, June 6.

