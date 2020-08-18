With just a days to go for the beginning of the first pandemic-era Grand Slam, several experts and players have been giving their two cents on the much-awaited event. And regardless of the initial topic, their discussions tend to find a way to the Big 3 and eventually to Novak Djokovic.

The latest to join this club is the man who once coached the likes of Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori - Brad Gilbert.

BG Predicts:Expect the unexpected.

"I’m not sure who it helps the most or hurts the most. But I do think there’s going to be somebody, like ‘Whoa! I didn’t see that coming.’”

During a recent conversation with ATPtour.com, Gilbert spoke on a number of subjects while also touching upon Novak Djokovic’s chances at the US Open. The former World No. 4 believes that there would have been surprises in the draw even if Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic all were taking part.

Brad Gilbert speaks about Novak Djokovic's chances at the US Open

Novak Djokovic will be looking to win his 4th US Open title

The World No. 1 and top seed at the US Open - Novak Djokovic - is the overwhelming favorite for a majority of fans and experts. The Serb not only appears in good shape, but will also be playing on a surface where he’s enjoyed the most success; 11 of his 17 Majors have come on hardcourt.

With his great rivals - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - missing in action, Djokovic finds himself with an excellent opportunity to reduce the gap between their Slam tallies. That said, the Serb will have his task cut out against the likes of Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and last year’s finalist - Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic will not only have to bring his A-game, but also ensure that he stays at a very high level physically to compete against the young fire-brands.

Dominic Thiem could present the toughest challenge to Novak Djokovic

Brad Gilbert, however, thinks that there's very little that can stop the World No. 1. For Gilbert, Novak Djokovic is a ‘huge favorite’ on the hardcourts of New York - assuming he manages to stay fully fit throughout the fortnight.

“There are a lot of unknowns, but if he is 100 per cent healthy, on this surface, he’s a huge favorite,” Gilbert said.

There would have been crazy results even with the Big 3 playing: Brad Gilbert

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will not be competing with Novak Djokovic at USO 2020

Many in the tennis fraternity believe that Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s absence will lead to several unexpected results during the course of this year’s US Open. But thinks otherwise.

The former coach of Andre Agassi explained that the uncertainty would have been the same irrespective of the presence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic was bound to leave an impact on the results in some way or another.

“I do think we’re going to see some crazy results. But let’s say even if the Big Three was playing after all this time, I just don’t think that after something like this you’d expect it to be business as normal,” Gilbert added.